Sean O’Malley Claims He Makes UFC Level Money Without Dana White’s Paycheck

UFC 316 headliner Sean O’Malley has been on a break from social media in recent months. However, his larger-than-life MMA personality’s paycheck doesn’t seem to be taking a hit.

The American fighter, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram, has adopted a drastically different approach to his fight preparation. He did that following a humbling loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 last September.

The loss cost O’Malley his bantamweight title. Amidst criticism of his poor fight preparation, he has made some serious lifestyle changes ahead of the rematch.

O’Malley has not only dialed back his social media activity, but ‘Suga’ has also stopped smoking weed and traded video games for Texas hold ‘em poker. But the former bantamweight champ recognizes the duality of his successful UFC career and his prominent social media presence.

While the UFC is contributing significant finances, O’Malley has found that the money that comes from his impressive social media game is matching his MMA income, as he revealed to Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson on his podcast.

“I wanted to make a lot of money, and I knew that I could make a lot of money outside the UFC,” revealed O’Malley. “I probably make the same amount of money outside of the UFC that I do inside the UFC right now. It’s wild to think about. Even saying it out loud.”

Beyond the entertainment factor that he brings to his fights, typified by a high finish percentage, ‘Suga’ has endeared himself to the UFC fans with his vibrant image and unapologetic personality. Some fans have likened his rise to that of Conor McGregor.

As a highly marketable MMA fighter, this has translated seamlessly into additional income through social media promotions and endorsements from prominent brands such as Reebok and Ryse Energy Drink. There is, of course, O’Malley’s ‘Suga Shop’ too, which provides substantial merchandising income for the bantamweight fighter.

Sean O’Malley: Despite my income, I still need the UFC – but it doesn’t need me

It would be all too easy for Sean O’Malley to get swept up in his success on both sides of the Octagon’s fence. Perhaps the deflating defeat to Dvalishvili led to more reflection than initially thought.

O’Malley recognizes that he has built himself into a successful brand. But he also realizes that he is just one replaceable cog in the UFC’s ever-growing machine.

“But I know the reason I’m making that much money is because of the UFC. I wouldn’t have this platform, I wouldn’t have this following without the UFC. So, it was very mutual. I’ve done a lot for the UFC, they don’t need me.

“At this point, I could be done fighting, live fine, whatever. So I don’t wanna say I need the UFC. But for me to get where I want to go, I need the UFC. I need the UFC, the UFC does not need me.”

The Dvalishvili fight is a pivotal moment in O’Malley’s career. Win, and he will be well on his way to all-timer status, having achieved double champion billing. Lose, and the personal reset that has altered his lifestyle in the lead up to the bout will be scrutinized by both O’Malley and his critics.

Torn between his MMA persona and his online persona, it’ll be interesting to see which, if either, gains preference once the dust of UFC 316 has settled.