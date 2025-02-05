“He Looked Sober”: Logan Paul Describes Conor McGregor’s High Energy at Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Conor McGregor’s wiry-energetic demeanor while talking to the Paul brothers during Donald Trump’s inauguration last month had gone viral, making fans presume the former UFC champ was chock full of Ovaltine the entire time. However, Logan doesn’t believe that was the case.

Conor, Theo Veon, Jake, and Logan had all been found sitting close to each other on the bus on their way to the ceremony. This resulted in a plethora of memes and a gold mine of interactions involving the former UFC champion. Conor was so high-energy that even Logan kept looking at the camera in disbelief. From telling the Paul brothers that he would slap the heads off of them and KSI to calling them all side jobs, Conor kept everyone on their toes.

So, people were within their rights to assume the Irishman had injected shots of coffee into his veins. Logan, however, believes McGregor is just wired differently. Now that, he’s had some time to process it and address the videos, the WWE superstar said,

“He’s so entertaining, but he just has so much energy at 7:30 a.m. Theo Von said he got a Zyn lodged in his brain. He’s permanently wired… He looked sober at that time, which confused all of us,”

The conversation then took a sadder turn as Logan admitted to laughing when Conor threatened them. The YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler claimed that at one point Conor threatening to beat them up would have stoked a sense of fear and the fact that it was no longer the case, made him sad for the Irishman.

McGreor’s ‘Washup Up’, claims Logan

Logan admitted to being a fan of McGrgegor and gave the Irishman his flowers for being a pioneer in crossover boxing but claimed that the falloff for the former UFC champ has been unreal!

“We’re fully laughing at what used to be like one of the scariest, baddest men on the planet. And as a person who used to be a big fan of Conor McGregor… I watched it back, and I actually felt sad… And now two YouTubers are laughing at this washed-up, cracked-out fighter,”

Once the biggest name in combat sports, McGregor now finds himself more known for his outside-the-cage antics than his fighting ability. For more than 3 years now, he has been teasing a return to the octagon, but every time he comes close to fighting, something or the other comes up and he ends up withdrawing or delaying his return.

This game of limbo with ‘The Notorious’ has gotten the fans exhausted with many even giving up on their dreams of seeing him return to the octagon. There is no doubt that the Irishman is still one of the biggest, if not, the biggest draw in the UFC and millions would flock to watch him fight.

However, he doesn’t seem interested in pursuing that line of work anymore. Even UFC President Dana White, who until a few weeks ago, seemed confident that Conor would eventually show up to the octagon to fight out his contract has admitted that he has no idea about the Irishmans situation anymore.