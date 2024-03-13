Conor McGregor’s NSFW Scene in ‘Road House’ Inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is all set to make his debut in Hollywood a few days from now. This will not be McGregor’s first time in front of a camera since he already filmed documentaries on his rise to fame. However, this is the first time McGregor has played a full-fledged character role in a movie. ‘Roadhouse’ is set to release in a few days and unbeknownst to many fans, McGregor filmed an extremely risqué scene for his debut in Hollywood, similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In a recent interview with Extra TV, McGregor was asked about filming a scene completely naked for the ‘Roadhouse’ movie. He was asked for his thoughts on the same, to which McGregor replied, saying,

“Arnie (Arnold Schwarzenegger) done it too. Schwarzenegger done it too, that is all I am saying to anyone. Schwarzenegger came into the movie game doing the exact same thing. So if they want me to do that, maybe I am onto something. I done a fair few squats. That was my workout regiment. Get the a** nice and popping for it. I hope you enjoyed it. You know what a way to enter. I hope my mother is okay and happy with it when she sees it.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger ventured into Hollywood after an extremely successful bodybuilding career. While he had many roles before his role in ‘The Terminator’, it was this movie that made him a household name.

In the opening scene of the movie, Schwarzenegger is pictured completely naked. This is the scene that McGregor is referring to while suggesting that this could be the start of an extremely successful career in Hollywood for him, similar to Schwarzenegger.

Are Hollywood ambitions delaying Conor McGregor’s return?

Conor McGregor was rumored to headline UFC 300 against Michael Chandler. However, the obligation to promote his upcoming movie played a significant role in that fight not taking place.

McGregor is currently involved in several promotional activities to promote his upcoming fight. This is further delaying the return date for McGregor, who is targeting a return in June.

According to McGregor, he wants to fight at least twice this year. McGregor wants to return in June against Chandler. To be followed by a fight headlining the UFC’s debut at the Las Vegas Sphere.

However, Dana White has stated that he has no interest in letting McGregor headline the event. Instead, he is looking for Mexicans to headline the event.