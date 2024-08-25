Sean O’Malley Demands Apology from Conor McGregor to Mend Their Relationship

As the saying goes, ‘work hard till your idols become your rivals’. Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley believes he finds himself in this situation right now with Conor McGregor. However, recent comments made have fractured the relationships between the two men. In a recent interview, O’Malley revealed what McGregor can do to mend the relationship.

‘Suga’ sat down for an interview with Helen Yee on her YouTube channel, during which he was asked about still being upset at the Irishman and if there was anything McGregor can do to sort out the situation.

The 29-year-old claimed that he didn’t know for sure since he feels McGregor was trying to stay relevant by people asking him about their soured relationship. He further added that he was over it and if McGregor ever wanted to patch things up, he will have to apologize.

“I am over it. If Conor wants to message me and apologize, we can be boys. If not, I am not really looking for more friends. I am not really too worried about it.”

Let’s be real here, there is no way O’Malley is getting an apology from McGregor. The truth is, McGregor just doesn’t care enough about who he offends with his words. Or he would have pointlessly called out O’Malley while taking a shot at boxer Ryan Garcia for taking ostarine, a PED for his Devin Haney fight.

O’Malley, who insists he’s clean, didn’t take too kindly to that and has since thrown a few jabs at McGregor, even saying he could take him in a fight.

But for fans, this exchange isn’t all that thrilling since there’s pretty much zero chance of McGregor and O’Malley actually stepping into the ring together.

O’Malley would love it of course, who wouldn’t? After all, he would be set for life. But as of right now, he had bigger things on his mind.

O’Malley doesn’t want to be a‘dork’ like McGregor

In a recent chat, O’Malley talked about what he wants to achieve in the sport. While he points out that while McGregor is the biggest star in the sport, he wants to be the best fighter as well. And he wants to do so by knocking out everyone the UFC pits against him.

At the UFC Noche, he plans on starting the tour with Merab Dvalishvili, then take on either Max Holloway or Ilia Topuria, depending on who wins the featherweight bout. If he wins both these fights, ‘Suga’ would have become a two division champ already. Maybe even the BMF champion if the deal is signed accordingly.

He will then have to defend it against the next big thing coming out of Dagestan, Umar Nurmagomedov.

And if he wins all these fights, he will not only be a two division champion, he might be a triple champion with title defenses, something Conor McGregor could never do.