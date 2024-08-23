Sean O’Malley Reveals He’s No Longer a Conor McGregor Fan After Being Impacted by His Comments

Sean O’Malley is one of the many people that Conor McGregor inspired to take up the sport of MMA. However, as time has gone by, McGregor and O’Malley haven’t seen eye to eye after ‘The Notorious fired shots at the bantamweight champion for his failed drug tests. And now, ‘Suga’ has claimed that he’s no longer a McGregor fan.

In a recent sit down interview with Brett Okamoto, O’Malley shared his thoughts on McGregor and how he has changed opinion on the man that served as role model to him.

Talking about how he had always praised him despite the Irishman taking shots at him, O’Malley said that while he cannot hate the ‘Mystic Mac’, he’s not a fan anymore.

“I have always praised him even after he took a couple of shots at me. I tried to hate Conor but I could not. Right now, not a huge fan of Conor. The stuff that he was saying on Twitter, the stuff that affected my life and a lot of other people’s lives and he’s laughing at it. We’re not on great terms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suga Sean O’Malley (@sugasean)



‘Suga’ went on to add that he knows his role in the sport and that he never calls out the ‘bigger guys’ as he is a 135-pound fighter. However, he feels that based on where they are right now in their respective careers, he can secure a win against McGregor.

He also went on to add that he felt it was impressive the amount of interest ‘The Notorious’ could generate despite having lost so many of his recent fights.

But despite the recent back and forth with the Irishman, ‘Suga’ stated that he is laser focused on delivering for the UFC at the Sphere in a few weeks time as he takes on Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley gifted an advantage by Dvalishvili?

O’Malley is one of the most accurate strikers in the UFC. To add to his precision, the 29-year-old also has a considerable reach advantage over most of his opponents including Dvalishvili. So to give him an opening is a really bad idea.

‘The Machine’ recently shared an image of a severe cut he suffered during training camp.

While he and his team felt that there was nothing wrong with it, UFC president, Dana White bashed him for giving out such information to the world and to his opponent.

Cuts as deep as that take time to fully heal and ‘Suga’ can very easily target that area. A few accurate and powerful shots is enough to open the cut back up again and severely impede the Georgian’s vision.

So, it will be interesting to see if Dvalishvili made a huge mistake revealing his injury a few weeks out from the fight.