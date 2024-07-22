Sean O’Malley: Jake Paul Must Win Against Contender Ranked Among Top 30 to Prove Himself

Despite bludgeoning the bare-knuckle boxing champion of the world, it seems like Sean O’Malley isn’t sold on Jake Paul’s performance this weekend. Reacting to Paul’s victory against Perry in the MVP Fear No Man contest, the Montana native dropped his unfiltered take on the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s success.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, ‘Suga’ claimed that Paul needs to duke it out with the best in his division – cruiserweight – to prove his mettle. This indirectly suggested that his recent win was underwhelming since Perry is a natural welterweight.

“People want to see you against the actual best guys in the world or at least up there, so it’s hard. Jake has boxing skills, he’s definitely dedicated, very high level but how good is he? You can’t really determine that until you see him against the guy at the top. I mean even top 30.”

While the two have had differences in the past, O’Malley seems to respect Paul’s skill-set and determination. However, the 125-lb champion would like to see the Ohio native take on a ranked boxer from cruiserweight, anyone in the top 30! According to ‘Suga’ that’s the only way ‘The Problem Child’ can prove his mettle.

Meanwhile, O’Malley even reacted to the 27-year-old’s victory, and Paul calling out Alex Pereira at the end during his post-fight interview left ‘Suga’ pumped.

O’Malley on Paul’s callout of Pereira

Sensational boxer, Jake Paul had no trouble whatsoever on Saturday when he defeated former UFC fighter and the current BKFC King of Violence, Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry. While some pundits had already predicted the result, owing to Paul’s imposing physique and the obvious size difference, nobody anticipated the American to call out UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.

Right after the official decision, when presented with the mic, Paul called out “Kid Dynamite” and ‘Poatan,’ essentially saying that he wants the Brazilian after he decimates a 58-year-old Tyson. O’Malley was elated to see the young boxer challenge the stone-faced killer, as he said,

“F******* beautiful callout… Imagine Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul. Alex has crazy power in both hands but the dude literally throws from his hips. The dude is there to be hit. That was a big thing with Mike Perry… [Alex Pereira] is terrifying but I love the callout. Imagine if we get to see that.”

Meanwhile, Pereira wasted no time in responding to the challenge as he FaceTimed Paul and sized him up with a smile, even before the American could leave the ring.