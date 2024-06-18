Sean O’Malley Predicts Knockout Win Over Gervonta Davis Just Days After Frank Martin’s Devastating Loss

Looks like the Frank Martin KO does not even scare Sean O’Malley. Gervonta Davis put on a masterclass last weekend against Martin by knocking him out cold and retaining his WBA lightweight champion. But the UFC bantamweight champ still believes he could beat the ‘Tank’.

This seems to be a recurrent theme for ‘Suga’, who wants to try his hand in the boxing ring with some 12-ounce gloves.

Being a Conor McGregor fan, O’Malley wants to replicate the success ‘The Notorious’ had by fighting Floyd Mayweather. And in today’s age, Davis is the biggest draw in boxing.

The idea is simple. Boxing has fighters’ unions and hence proper management reps, who ensure boxers get paid a fair price for their skills i.e.; millions. And while Dana White has often complained about how money has ruined boxing, the fact remains that UFC fighters cannot stop angling for that boxing kind of payday.

Case in point, Sean O’Malley. In a recent podcast episode alongside his head coach Tim Welch, the champ reacted to the fight against Frank Martin and said,

“Well let’s f*cking get into some UFC news, we’re done with that boxing bulls*it I’d knock Gervonta out, let’s just end it on that.”

Despite O’Malley’s self-belief as one of the best strikers in the UFC, boxing is an entirely different sport, and ‘Tank’ Davis knocks people’s heads off for fun.

Tank is a world champion so unless O’Malley has suddenly learned to box… Yes, UFC boxing is mostly just throwing hands. Boxing involves complex movements very different from MMA… So to reiterate, unless O’Malley suddenly learned how to box like a pro, ‘Tank’ could make it look humiliatingly easy.

However, ‘Suga’ still makes fun of the boxing champ any chance he gets. Mostly he just keeps making fun of Davis for being short.

Sean O’Malley ridicules Gervonta Davis and gives timeline for a potential fight

Sean O’Malley wants to fight in the boxing ring while in his prime and its something he believes is a long time coming. Now Dana White is not exactly happy when UFC fighters move turfs while still signed with the company, so there will be very little wiggle room, even for O’Malley.

That said, White is often seen willing to make a move if the right star comes along. He was on board for the McGregor and Mayweather fight since it had the biggest boxer in the world taking on UFC’s most famous face.

So an O’Malley-Davis fight is not impossible to set up, but the UFC will need a lot more assurances. So, in a podcast episode with Tim Welch, ‘Suga’ gave fans a timeline for a potential fight,

“He ain’t 5’5, I bet he’s 5’4. It’s happening though, me vs. Gervonta in 5 years, swear. I can knock his ass out I really believe that..135? I’d KO him, that would be legendary.”

Sean O’Malley on Gervonta Davis: ‘I can knock his *ss out’ pic.twitter.com/Gsxr59GcLq — Best MMA Moments (@XcellentMMA) March 6, 2024

Sean O’Malley seems adamant about making this fight with Gervonta Davis. But right now, Merab Dvalishvili is coming for his head after being disrespected by the champ on multiple occasions when the latter thought he could only have big money fights. Tank, on the other hand, has a horde waiting to rob his belt off of him.