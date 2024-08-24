Sean O’Malley Reveals Tom Brady’s Encouragement to ‘Keep Doing His Thing’ Made Him Feel Cool

Sean O’Malley was a starstruck kid when Dana White invited him to the roast of Tom Brady. The UFC president took O’Malley and Max Holloway with him for the show and the champion was eternally grateful to him. ‘Sugar’ was amidst Hollywood royalty but it was his conversation with Brady that truly left a mark on him.

The champ doesn’t usually get star-struck but he felt so out of place at the show seeing the best of the best from each field all around him.

In a recent interview with The Schmo on YouTube, ‘Sugar’ spoke about what it was like to speak to Tom Brady.

“I introduced myself and he said he knew who I was and you know keep doing my thing. And s*it that was pretty cool….Tom Brady is a rare man amongst rare men so it’s cool to meet people like that.”

The UFC bantamweight champion even made it into the live broadcast of the roast thanks to Dana White. The UFC president introduced himself and Holloway as two of the baddest men on the planet.

There were a few jokes at their expense as well but it really helps when people know who you are in Hollywood. It’s impossible to become the popular culture icon ‘Suga’ wants to become without being known by the who’s who of the industry.

Regardless, O’Malley is a lot more concerned with fighting right now to care. While he had been beefing with featherweight champion Ilia Topuria before his own fight with Merav Dvalishvili was booked, ‘Suga’ now believes, BMF champion gets the job done against the Spaniard.

O’Malley gives Holloway his flowers

The Hawaii native will take on Ilia Topuria next in a title fight and O’Malley is just as excited about it as the fans. Well, since he himself harbors the thought of becoming a two division champion by moving to featherweight and taking that belt, it does bode well to keep an eye on the division.

If ‘Suga’ beats Dvalishvili and Holloway beats Topuria to become a double champ (BMF and featherweight), it opens the door for a mega fight between O’Malley and the ‘Blessed’.

And in a recent interview with Michael Bisping, ‘Suga’ believes that Holloway will get the job done.

“I think Max gets the job done…Max goes out there and wins…. I think Max Holloway is one of the hardest opponents for me in the division, in both divisions”

Now O’Malley might have called Holloway his toughest opponent in two divisions but he is also pretty confident that he can move up in weight and beat ‘Blessed’.