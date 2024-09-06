Sean O’Malley Shares Three-Word Jaw-Dropping Reaction as Dana White Pulls Back Curtain on $20 Million UFC Sphere Event

Sean O’Malley finally knows what Dana White meant when he said UFC Noche would be the greatest sporting event ever!

The UFC is going to make it’s debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas, a one of a kind 360 degree venue. The organization has been hyping this event up for a while now, claiming it’s going to be something the world of combat sports has never seen. So much so that the UFC president even revealed that they were spending a whopping $20 million on the event.

Now ‘Suga’ will be headlining the event as he defends his title against Merab Dvalishvili. So when he arrived at the arena, the bantamweight champion got a glimpse of what the entire show is going to be like.

Dana White gave O’Malley a run down of the entire event which got O’Malley to absolutely lose it.

“Dana just walked me through the event. HOLY SHITTTTTTT!!! INSANE”

Dana just walked me through the event. HOLY SHITTTTTTT!!! INSANE https://t.co/UrmpG56uTs — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 6, 2024

The event is going to have a different theme/world for every fight. So in between every fight there will be a short film acting as an interstitial which will then turn the entire arena into a different world for the next fight.

It will feel like a customized fight experience, creating a visual treat for audiences sitting at home, and even more so for the ones sitting in the crowd.

That isn’t the only thing that ‘Sugar’ will be looking forward to come September 15. The champ has a particular game plan for his opponent.

O’Malley will look to open up Dvalishivili’s cut

Merab Dvalishvili posted a video of himself getting stitched up after cutting his eye open during a training session. Now, UFC president Dana White called it a stupid move but then Dvalishvili posted another video of cutting those stitches open with gigantic scissors.

And now, as it turns out, ‘Suga’ is going to make him pay for that mistake by going after it and making sure he opens it up. He made his intentions clear in an interview with Kevin Iole,

“I am 100% going to open up that cut whether it’s healed or not…I don’t know how much it can heal…that’s the left side of his face, this right hand doesn’t miss”

Sean O’Malley guarantees he’ll reopen Merab Dvalishvili’s eye cut in their fight at #UFC306: “I am 100% going to open up that cut whether it’s healed or not…that’s the left side of his face, this right hand doesn’t miss” @KevinI #NocheUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/4F6oozOKj1 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) September 5, 2024

O’Malley then poked fun at the Georgian’s nose claiming it could come between him and his eye when he’s trying to punch him. Of course, its easier said than done, especially its being done to a guy called ‘The Machine’.