Sean Strickland Drags in P. Diddy to Turn Up the Heat on Machine Gun Kelly Rivalry

Sean Strickland is just not letting rapper Machine Gun Kelly off the hook. So far, Strickland has gone after ‘MGK’, his fiancé Megan Fox, and even her kids. The former UFC champion does not hold back at all when he has beef with someone, and even when he doesn’t. This time around, Strickland has summoned the name of one P.Diddy to take on MGK.

The musician recently dropped a snippet from a performance with Christina Aguilera on Instagram. Strickland spammed the comments section claiming that MGK was friends with the s*x trafficking accused, Diddy.

“Best friends with Diddy….. dots starting to connect…..”

Adding further ammo to his argument, the middleweight motormouth added,

“Bro you knew who Diddy was…. You hung out with him…. you went to his parties and you said nothing…. did you participate??”

Sean Strickland on MGK’s post pic.twitter.com/zjVdZxw8Y4 — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) September 24, 2024

Strickland is known to talk trash and cross boundaries when he doesn’t like someone. Unfortunately, MGK seems to be a bigger fish that he can catch for the rapper never seems to respond to the man, despite all the ‘Here’s the thing about MGK, guys’.

Like the time, when MGK posted a picture of having blacked out all his tattoos and Strickland just called him a vampire and then called out Megan Fox for being with a vampire. Now, whether Strickland believes vampires and werewolves are real or not, is subject to another debate.

However, it seems the Diddy nostalgia has cut the rapper deep. ‘MGK’ ended up deleting a post on X after the UFC fighter commented on it.

Strickland accuses MGK for being Diddy’s ‘team captain’

Strickland is persistent. Inside the octagon, he relentless pursuits his opponent till they tire out or they knock him out. When Strickland finds a thing going for him, he keeps at it. Case in point, his feud with MGK.

After commenting on the rapper’s post, the former middleweight champion went on Twitter, accusing him on involvement in Diddy’s crimes and claimed he was the team captain due to all his relations with the angel down under.

“Dawg don’t delete the post just address it.. You’re best friends with this pos… You had some involvement… from all that satanic s*it you’re into you probably were a team captain”

Dawg don’t delete the post just address it.. Youre best friends with this pos… You had some involvement… from all that satanic shit you’re into you probably were a team captain https://t.co/jwsUpjaaHA — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) September 24, 2024

Well, the way things are going, Strickland might never get an answer from MGK but he might hear from the rapper’s lawyers if the unfounded accusations continue.