Sean O’Malley Calls Out ‘Internet Bullsh*t’ in Sean Strickland vs. MGK Drama

Sean Strickland and Machine Gun Kelly have been going at each other on social media. It all started after an interaction between the pair ran into each other and the trash talking immediately started, almost leading to a brawl. Following that, the UFC fighter has been calling the rapper out multiple times. But bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley does not think the beef is too serious, at least for MGK.

This is not the first time the rapper is picking fights with a UFC fighter. MGK also has beef with Conor McGregor after the pair almost threw hands at each other at an event. But that seemed to be mostly on McGregor, who’s had a history with violence in public.

Regardless, in the latest episode of the TimboSugaShow on YouTube, O’Malley spoke about the MGK-Strickland beef and just called it internet bravado.

“I’m not really gonna pick a side, it’s whatever it is. It’s just internet bulls*it really. Like MGK would probably never got face to face with Sean Strickland.”

The champ spoke about how MGK should really be careful who he picks fights with and ‘Sugar’ himself wouldn’t want to be locked in a room with Strickland, probably because there’s a good chance he gets shot or Strickland ends up crying or both.

This could be our multiverse of madness, our Schrodinger’s Strickland, if you will.

While the rapper picking fights with MMA fighters is not the smartest thing in the world, but then neither was trying to trash talk Eminem.

Yes, back in the day, he had a beef with Eminem, who ended up dragging him with bars.

But Strickland isn’t Eminem! And to be fair, MGK’s defense for not liking the middleweight is rather justified

MGK blasts Strickland for being ‘racist’ and ‘homophobic’

Kelly addressed the beef with Sean Strickland on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

Majlak brought up the topic of Strickland and asked the musician what he thought about the UFC fighter dissing him. MGK did not have any good things to say about Strickland.

Calling him out for his intolerant and incoherent rants, MGK referred to the fighter as an idiot and asked him to stop talking.

“I got hip afterward that he’s insanely racist and homophobic and just not my type of guy…..Shut the f*ck up and don’t speak on me anymore… But you won’t, and I’m going to continue laughing at you because you’re a f*cking idiot.”

MGK just went IN on Sean Strickland “He’s so dumb… you should not keep saying stuff because it just makes me look better… Shut the f*** up and don’t speak on me anymore… But you won’t, and I’m going to continue laughing at you because you’re a f***ing idiot.” … pic.twitter.com/IW4wYNsg0G — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 27, 2024

Can’t blame MGK for this either since Strickland even brought in his fiancé, the actress Megan Fox into the mix. It’s definitely another reason why the musician is fuming!

For UFC fans, seeing Strickland talk like this is nothing new. Fans have been forced to hear him say the most out of pocket things. The problem is, UFC as a company allows their athletes to talk in a exclusionary manner that alienates a huge portion of the fan base and shuts the door for newer fans.

One could supposedly ask Dana White about sportsmanly conduct within the company but then nobody wants to hear about how Jon Jones saves cats out of trees all live long day.