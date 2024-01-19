Sean Strickland Earnings: How Much Money Did the UFC Champion Make in His Last Fight?

The noted UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland, made his UFC debut way back in 2014. But unlike a few other famous UFC stars, Strickland had to take the hard way for better payouts. The 32-year-old received a meager guaranteed purse of $8k for his first UFC fight on 15 March 2014. However, he managed to win his debut encounter, which provided him with another $8k. But Strickland put up a dominant performance against the former UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya in his last fight on 10 September 2023, earning himself the middleweight gold. This is why a lot of fans may be in question about how much he earned from his last fight against ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Advertisement

Strickland headlined a UFC PPV for the first time in his career when he locked horns with Adesanya at UFC 293. Avid fans may know that headlining UFC main events often increases fighter payouts by a huge margin. Reports say that Strickland bagged a base pay of $500k for his UFC 293 fight. He also earned another $32k as incentive pay. But a bonus and the PPV points added up to almost triple his payout from his scrap against Adesanya.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cw_4NhZOfFn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Strickland reportedly pocketed a total of $1.5M for his UFC 293 scrap. Hence, it’s quite understandable that he bagged almost a million dollars more for his fight. Well, reports say that about $850k out of that million came as his PPV point earnings, while he earned the remaining $150k as the performance bonus. But knowing how much ‘Tarzan’ earned from his last fight also might have several fans wondering about how much will he make for his next fight.

Sean Strickland: Estimated payout for UFC 297

A report from ‘The Sportsdaily’ revealed that Strickland hasn’t got a rise in his base pay even after achieving the UFC middleweight gold. It says that ‘Tarzan’ will bag the same amount of $542k as his guaranteed fight purse. But being the UFC middleweight king comes with its own perks.

‘The Last Stylebender’ had walked into the UFC 293 octagon as the middleweight champion. Hence, despite losing the fight, he got the lion’s share of the PPV points. ‘Izzy’ reportedly earned a whopping $2M as his PPV point earnings from UFC 293. Hence, it’s quite understandable that Strickland has every chance to top his previous payout of $1.5M and make UFC 297 his highest-earning fight to date.