Sean Strickland Net Worth: How Much Money Did ‘Tarzan’ Make From UFC?

The noted UFC middleweight king, Sean Strickland, joined the promotion back in 2014. ‘Tarzan’ has taken to the octagon 20 times to date and has also made a remarkable amount of money from his UFC career. Several reports state that his current net worth stands somewhere around $2M to $2.5M. But a detailed look reveals that Strickland has earned over $3 million from his entire UFC career.

‘Tarzan’ started his UFC career on 15 Match 2014 with a fight against Bubba McDaniel. Despite winning the fight, Strickland received a meager payout of $16k. A report from ‘The Sportsdaily’ revealed that he had earned over $1 million from his UFC career till his fight against Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 200. However, the next five fights of his career provided him almost twice the amount he had earned.

Here’s a detail of how much money (estimated) ‘Tarzan’ made from his last five UFC fights:

A calculation will reveal that Strickland has made $2.34M just from his last five fights. It also boosts his UFC career earnings to almost a whopping $3.35M. As Strickland is set to return, several fans may be wondering about how much he will make for his UFC 297 main event fight against Dricus Du Plessis.

What is the estimated payout of Sean Strickland for his upcoming UFC 297 fight?

Now that Strickland is a UFC champion, he is expected to make even more than his previous fights. A look at the previous record will reveal that he made a whopping $1.5M for his UFC 293 fight against the noted Israel Adesanya. But, a report from ‘The Sportsdaily‘ revealed that the base pay of ‘Tarzan’ won’t change for his UFC 297 fight.

It revealed that Strickland will make $542k as his guaranteed fight purse. But it’s quite apparent that his income will get doubled if he manages to win the fight.

Further, he is also expected to make an even larger amount of money from PPV points since he is the champion now. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say Strickland probably will make more than $1.5M for his UFC 297 scrap against Dricus Du Plessis.