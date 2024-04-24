UFC Star Israel Adesanya Explains Why He Chooses to Keep OnlyFans Free Despite Lucrative Earnings

The subscription-based online platform, ‘OnlyFans’ has become synonymous with adult content. However, things weren’t the same when former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya joined it in 2021. Although ‘OnlyFans’ did contain adult content back them, ‘Izzy’ took a completely different route regarding the content he uploaded on the platform.

Recently, ‘The Last Stylebender’ appeared on Demetrious Johnson’s YouTube channel, where he talked about the revenue he used to get from OnlyFans. Yet, Adesanya’s conscience soon stood as a barrier, and the Nigerian-New Zealander waived off the subscription amount that fans needed to pay to watch his content.

Adesanya has always been vocal about his OnlyFans usage, but he delved deeper into the financial aspect this time around. Interestingly, the former UFC champ was initially overtaken by thoughts of becoming a “bazillionaire” after joining the platform. Yet, the boom of adult content on OnlyFans led to several countries like China and The UAE, imposing a ban on the platform.

During the interview, Adesanya even mentioned why he made his content free for all, saying,

“I’m the first male UFC athlete or fighter to be on OnlyFans, without showing my di*k. First month, I made about seven grand [$7k]. But then I made it free because I didn’t wanna rip people off.”

This shows that Adesanya won’t stoop to unethical means, even if the prize is humungous. However, the UFC authorities stand at a stark distinction from ‘The Last Stylebender’ in this regard.

Dana White and Co. are not interested in tracing the way Israel Adesanya took for his fans

The UFC authorities have turned quite a few heads by increasing the ticket prices of their recent PPV events. Recently, an ‘X’ update from ‘MMA On Point’ revealed that the lowest price for the coveted UFC 303 containing a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler headliner will be $405. Naturally, the comment section of that post showed how most fans were shocked by the drastic climb in ticket costs for UFC events.

This isn’t the first time that the fans have been vocal about the soaring ticket prices for UFC PPVs. However, Dana White and Co. have turned a deaf ear to all such criticisms. It’s quite apparent that they won’t be following what Israel Adesanya did to his ‘Only Fans’ account anytime soon.