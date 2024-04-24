mobile app bar

UFC Star Israel Adesanya Explains Why He Chooses to Keep OnlyFans Free Despite Lucrative Earnings

Souvik Roy
Published

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

The subscription-based online platform, ‘OnlyFans’ has become synonymous with adult content. However, things weren’t the same when former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya joined it in 2021. Although ‘OnlyFans’ did contain adult content back them, ‘Izzy’ took a completely different route regarding the content he uploaded on the platform.

Recently, ‘The Last Stylebender’ appeared on Demetrious Johnson’s YouTube channel, where he talked about the revenue he used to get from OnlyFans. Yet, Adesanya’s conscience soon stood as a barrier, and the Nigerian-New Zealander waived off the subscription amount that fans needed to pay to watch his content.

Adesanya has always been vocal about his OnlyFans usage, but he delved deeper into the financial aspect this time around. Interestingly, the former UFC champ was initially overtaken by thoughts of becoming a “bazillionaire” after joining the platform. Yet, the boom of adult content on OnlyFans led to several countries like China and The UAE, imposing a ban on the platform.

During the interview, Adesanya even mentioned why he made his content free for all, saying,

“I’m the first male UFC athlete or fighter to be on OnlyFans, without showing my di*k. First month, I made about seven grand [$7k]. But then I made it free because I didn’t wanna rip people off.”

This shows that Adesanya won’t stoop to unethical means, even if the prize is humungous. However, the UFC authorities stand at a stark distinction from ‘The Last Stylebender’ in this regard.

Dana White and Co. are not interested in tracing the way Israel Adesanya took for his fans

The UFC authorities have turned quite a few heads by increasing the ticket prices of their recent PPV events. Recently, an ‘X’ update from ‘MMA On Point’ revealed that the lowest price for the coveted UFC 303 containing a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler headliner will be $405. Naturally, the comment section of that post showed how most fans were shocked by the drastic climb in ticket costs for UFC events.

This isn’t the first time that the fans have been vocal about the soaring ticket prices for UFC PPVs. However, Dana White and Co. have turned a deaf ear to all such criticisms. It’s quite apparent that they won’t be following what Israel Adesanya did to his ‘Only Fans’ account anytime soon.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

