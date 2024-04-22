Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Drink Labeled as ‘Curse’ After Devin Haney, Israel Adesanya, And Other Athletes Face Losses Post-Signing

The Drake curse is old news. Logan Paul and KSI are now at the forefront of the Prime curse. Paul and the British YouTuber started the company in January 2022 and business has been booming since then. The company has successfully signed multiple deals with big teams like Barcelona, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich. They have also roped in renowned athletes such as Israel Adesanya, Devin Haney, and more. However, fans have now seemed to realize that whoever they sign with is now losing.

Teams such as Barcelona and Bayern Munich have not won anything major since signing with Prime. Bayer Leverkusen created history by winning the Bundesliga this season. Likewise, Devin Haney lost his recent boxing bout with Ryan Garcia and Israel Adesanya too, has lost his title to Sean Strickland. Fans did not miss out on the observation as they took to social media to express their opinions.

“Barcelona hasn’t won anything since signing with Prime. Shits sugar water and that brand is cursed. Get rid of it @FCBarcelona_es @FCBarcelona”

“PRIME IS CURSED”

“thanks im never drinking prime ever in my life”

“Is it officially a curse?”

“Bayern won 11 consecutive seasons and lost after signing with Prime”

Well, even amidst the criticisms, not all things in Logan Paul’s life are ‘cursed’ at the moment. The American spoke about welcoming a new member to his family on a podcast with Jake Paul.

Logan Paul chooses Jake Paul over KSI to be the father of his child

Logan Paul recently announced that his fiance Nina Agdal was pregnant and they are expecting a child.

Following the news, ‘The Maverick’ appeared on the BS/w Jake Paul podcast where ‘The Problem Child’s’ friends asked him who the Godfather would be between his younger brother and KSI. Choosing Jake over KSI, Logan Paul stated,

“Obviously Jake’s the f*cking Godfather.He’s obviously the Godfather, but I was going to make a thing about it.”

Jake Paul then did his best to recreate Marlon Brando’s accent from the 1972 classic, ‘The Godfather’, when Paul broke the news. Surely, Logan Paul will be a happy man now. But he would also like to see the athletes and clubs associated with PRIME win big, very soon.