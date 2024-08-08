Serghei Spivac Believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Won’t Happen Without the ‘Right Price’

Will Tom Aspinall ever fight Jon Jones for the undisputed title? Fellow heavyweight and Moldovan behemoth, Serghei Spivac believes that this undisputed heavyweight title fight will only become a reality depending on what the UFC is willing to offer.

Ahead of his scheduled August 10 bout at the UFC Apex Facility in Vegas against Marcin Tybura, the #9 ranked heavyweight explained that if the Aspinall vs. Jones fight went ahead as it should, it would be an incredible event for the MMA community, and he for one would be very interested to see it.

However, he also believes, it would really depend on how much Jones gets paid.

“I think, the question is how much they offer him, what the offer is going to be you know but really it might happen and I think, Jones has got plenty of powder left so he can still show himself well.”

Serghei Spivac thinks Jon Jones has "plenty of powder left" and will unify UFC titles with Tom Aspinall – for the right price. 💰 pic.twitter.com/8bo67my8fM — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 7, 2024

Meanwhile amidst these developments, the promotion’s head, Dana White came out with a new revelation, shoving Aspinall’s aspirations to the side.

Dana White not fully in on Aspinall vs Jones after Stipe

British heavyweight Tom Aspinall aka ‘The Honey-badger’ is currently the most destructive heavyweight in the UFC roster.

The 31-year-old in a short span of time has pushed the envelopes, taking the interim belt after devastating Sergei Pavlovivh in 2023 at UFC 295. He has since defended it against a dangerous Curtis Blaydes as well, and comfortably so.

So, it only makes sense that as the interim heavyweight champion, he should be taking on the undisputed heavyweight champion, even if it is after the Miocic fight.

While the Englishman was sensible and mature during his recent Jon Jones callout at UFC Manchester, UFC President, Dana White isn’t fully convinced.

During the exclusive with Kevin Iole, the business mogul said,

“He’s climbing up the ladder. Everyone says, ‘He deserves this and he deserves that.’ The dude doesn’t deserve anything. He looks great and he looks like he’s going to be the guy.”

Even though White respects the Briton’s skills, the widely-anticipated title unification bout at this point seems more distant than near.