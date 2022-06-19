“I came here to be a company guy But I also want to focus on things most important to me” – Why hasn’t Aljamain Sterling signed a contract for UFC 279?

Why hasn’t UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling signed a contract to take on T J Dillashaw at UFC 279.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aljamain Sterling (@funkmastermma)



The UFC bantamweight champion threw the brakes on the title fight with the former champion in less than 24 hours after several media outlets reported that the promotion was paid for on September 10.

“There is no fight until ink is written on paper,” Sterling remarked on his own YouTube channel. “At the time, the contract is exactly has not been changed.”

In a previous video, Sterling revealed that his basic salary was $ 400,000 for a UFC 273 match against Petr Yan, which he won by a split decision. UFC champions also often share the benefits paid by watching from number events, the sum of which is not available for a few months.

Sterling has indicated that he wants a “automatic ladder” similar to non-professional contracts, which if he wins raises the fighter’s salary by a few thousand dollars.

In his story, Sterling believes that a fair exchange of work for him was developing the UFC 273. A battle in which he was regarded as the winner of the title by being eliminated from UFC 259.

Sterling explained the current fight chances. “I’d like to think that I did my part, did the right thing, and even allowed myself to be a nasty guy with Petr Yan on the last outing to assist tell the story.

So one might think that being a company man can help you in the long run. So I did my job – from now on, I train myself, hoping that we will come to an agreement to provide some kind of payment that happens naturally in all contracts. ”

Aljamain on fight TJ Dillashaw Next!!!



Sterling said he or his superiors had never received official confirmation of the Dillashaw war or its location. He wants to sit down with UFC officials to address his concerns.

“For me, I want to make sure we get the agreement right before we go to another war,” he continued. Because in the end, I rose up in the ranks, worked hard. And helped promote war, which most of these guys don’t do. “I came here to be a company guy. But I also want to focus on the things that are most important to me.” There is a decent line where equilibrium can be achieved.

So whatever has been reported so far, Sterling said until he met with the UFC, “there is no fight. I’m not defending anyone. I’m on vacation until then, but I’m training to get back.”

In disclosing his salary, Sterling issued a major challenge to Michael Chandler. Who once challenged the military on a one-time basis. He is claiming that the fighters deserved a huge sum of money for the work .

Also Read: “I really would like to see Chandler and Conor go one on one” – Dana White wants Conor McGregor to fight Michael Chandler instead of Jorge Masvidal