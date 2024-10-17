Were Francis Ngannou and Miesha Tate Dating: What Is the History Between the UFC Stars?

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, has always been quiet about his personal life, which has naturally led to curiosity and speculation. Over the years, he’s been linked with a few names, but one that has caught the attention of UFC fans is fellow former champion Miesha Tate.

Their rumored relationship sparked plenty of intrigue, with many wondering if there was more than just mutual respect between the two fighters.

But as one dives into the history between Ngannou and Tate, exploring whether these rumors hold any truth and answering fans’ burning questions, they will find out that there is actually nothing there to explore!

But here’s how the rumors started, if that is something fans are interested in knowing.

So, speculations about a romantic connection between Ngannou and the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion have been floating around for years.

Things really took off in 2021 when Ngannou posted a shirtless selfie with Tate, which had everyone and their moms speculating about the state of affairs, pun unintended!

However, Tate quickly cleared the air, explaining that they were just longtime friends. She also shared having helped Ngannou when he first arrived in Las Vegas, barely speaking English. Tate even assisted him in setting up his first LLC.

The former champion has often praised Ngannou’s humility and resilience, saying she always believed he’d make it as a world champion, which he did by knocking out Stipe Miocic.

As for Tate, she’s been in a committed relationship with MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez since 2018. The couple shares two children and their relationship remains rock solid, as Nuñez shared in a sweet Instagram post.

Therefore re-iterating- there is no truth to the rumors between the two fighters and the pair just happen to be good friends.

Meanwhile, coming back to the land of things that are actually going to happen, Ngannou returns to action in a few weeks’ time and is fending off false accusations from Dana White at the same time.

Ngannou threatens to pull out receipts as White gets salty again

‘The Predator’ is making his return to the cage this Saturday in Saudi Arabia, his first fight since his decision victory over Ciryl Gane in early 2022. This time, he’ll be taking on Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut.

But before stepping back into the MMA world, Ngannou had a busy year in boxing. Last October, he knocked down Tyson Fury in a close split-decision loss and suffered a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in March. However, it is common knowledge that he made life-changing money from both fights!

But recently, UFC President Dana White took a shot at Ngannou’s boxing career, claiming that the former UFC heavyweight champion made more in the UFC and would’ve earned even more had he stayed to fight Jon Jones.

Ngannou fired back in an interview with Ariel Helwani, saying he has all the financial receipts and would reveal them if necessary.

“If this continues, I have all the numbers,” Ngannou said, though he admitted he’d prefer not to go down that route.

White has often been critical of Ngannou after the former heavyweight champion left the UFC after his demands for fighter pay in the organization fell on deaf ears and an agreement could not be made between the two parties.

While Ngannou hasn’t spoken too much about it, other than what his PFL deal constituted of, White has time and again taken cheap shots at the ‘The Predator’,