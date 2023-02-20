Mike Tyson Believes Francis Ngannou ‘Can Beat’ Tyson Fury: “Anything Is Possible”

The former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou took the world by surprise after it was announced that he will be parting ways with the UFC, one of the biggest MMA promotions in the world. The UFC and ‘The Predator’ were on bad terms for a long time. And this year, Ngannou and the UFC failed to come to terms with a new deal and it was decided that they would part ways. A lot has been said since then with rumors of him fighting in the PFL or boxing surfacing on the internet.

While nothing seems to be certain at the moment, a potential exhibition between Ngannou and Tyson Fury is also something to look forward to. It is worth noting that the two agreed to fight back in April last year after Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. However, nothing came from it.

Mike Tyson believes anything is possible in Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury

As mentioned earlier, since Francis Ngannou’s departure from the UFC, a lot has been said about his future. However, one potential fight that seems to catch a lot of attention is that of Tyson Fury.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady Once Revealed His Favorite UFC Superstar and It’s Not Conor McGregor

Tyson Fury is boxing’s heavyweight champion and a potential fight between two heavy hitters is certainly one to look forward to. Speaking about the same, boxing legend Mike Tyson suggested that anything is possible in that match.

While not a lot of people would give Francis Ngannou a chance against Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson said, “Anything is possible.”

It’s safe to say that Mike Tyson is not ruling out the possibility of Ngannou getting the better of Tyson Fury. And rightfully so, as it has been showcased a number of times, the former UFC champion possesses lethal power, which is enough to put down anybody.

Francis Ngannou might face Deontay Wilder next

The former UFC heavyweight champion has been on the lookout for potential opponents ever since his departure from the UFC. While Tyson Fury will most likely go up against Oleksandr Usyk next, it looks like Ngannou has found his next opponent in Deontay Wilder.

ALSO READ: After Po*nstar Kendra Lust, Joe Rogan Suggests Change in UFC Scoring System

The two have exchanged words online and a potential matchup between the two was recently teased as well. Moreover, there is a possibility of a two-fight deal between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder as well, which will see them go head to head in MMA and in boxing.

What are your thoughts on Ngannou’s next move? What do you guys think about his departure from the UFC?