“Used to Promote Violence”: UFC Creates Uproar With ‘Mahatma Gandhi Quote’ in Latest Trailer, Fans Go Wild

UFC is all set for the last pay-per-view event of the year. However, leading up to the event, the premier MMA promotion has become the talking point of the internet. Why? Because of their new trailer. Mahatma Gandhi, known as a symbol of nonviolence, is featured in the recent trailer of the world’s most violent and deadliest promotion, UFC, with his quote. This unexpected usage sparked excitement among fans, leading them to go wild.

UFC has risen to the top spot in combat sports and is indeed one of the fastest-growing promotions on the planet. From the USA to India, fighters from various countries have entered the octagon, aiming to make their nations proud. Year by year, the company continues to grow, garnering widespread interest, and attracting potential partnerships with Dana White’s promotion.

Meanwhile, in their recent post, they shared a video of their new partnership with VeChain, their blockchain partner. However, this did not sit well with the fans. At the start of the video, UFC shared a quote from Gandhi, after which violence was shown. The quote reads:

“The future depends on what you do today.”

Reacting to that, fans have expressed their opinions, expressing amazement at the company’s use of Gandhi’s quote amid actual fights. Some fans remarked that Gandhi would have disapproved of UFC if it existed during his time. Check out the reactions below.

One user wrote, “Gandhi rolling in his grave as he’s helplessly used for a crypto scam.”

Another user wrote, “The fact that Gandhi believed in non-violence…”

“No fu*kn way they’re using a Gandhi quote for this advert,” a user reacted.

Indeed, it is interesting to see the company using Gandhi’s quote, but it is done to show that they are laying the groundwork for the future. In light of the fact that VeChain is now the UFC’s official Blockchain Partner, integrating across live events, broadcasts, in-arena promotion, and digital content distribution. Meanwhile, the fight fans are waiting for the last PPV event, UFC 296.

UFC 296: Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards Details

For the last time this year, we will see the fighters taking on each other inside the octagon. The company is ending the last event with a banger card where we’ll see Leon Edwards the welterweight champion take on Colby Covington.

The excitement for the event is at an all-time high, especially after the heated presser where Covington to Ferguson, everyone came with heat and added excitement for the event. Regarding the event, it will start in the United States on December 16th.

The early Prelims will begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The Main Card will then kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Meanwhile, fans can watch the event live on ESPN+.

And it’s not just the main event; the full card is stacked with big names from Alexandre Pantoja to Tony Ferguson. So, it’s an event not to miss out on.