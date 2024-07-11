Jon Anik Eyes Transition from Commentary to UFC Matchmaker Role: “I’m a Little Bit Underqualified”

February 11, 2022, Houston, Texas, HOUSTON, TX, United States: HOUSTON, TX – February 11: Jon Anik emcees at Toyota Center for UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 – Ceremonial Weigh-ins on February 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas, United States. Houston, Texas United States – ZUMAp175 20220211_zsa_p175_010 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Like everyone, Jon Anik is also aiming towards growth in his UFC career. The 46-year-old commentator recently appeared in an interview with ‘MMA Junkie’ where he revealed that he would “love” to work as a matchmaker in the UFC.

Several noteworthy UFC personas, including Joe Rogan, have praised Anik’s mastery over the mic. But the Boston native revealed that he won’t have any issues in putting the mic down, provided that he receives such an offer.

Anik joined Dana White and Co. in 2012 as the play-by-play commentator. But his interview revealed that he had been involved in several other things apart from commentating.

Anik disclosed that he had gained good knowledge about the background operation processes of the UFC since he had also been in “fighter meetings”. This is why he felt he had a lot of pre-requisite skills to work as a UFC matchmaker. Anik said,

“I’d love nothing more to be offered a matchmaker’s job [in the UFC] and put the microphone down. I have gained a lot of valuable insights by calling as many fights and also being a part of fighter meetings.”

Despite his confidence, Anik accepted that there were also a few areas related to UFC matchmaking, which were completely alien to him. However, he mentioned that he would gain knowledge about all of them once he gets into the mix.

Well, Anik’s desire to get into the UFC’s operations also debunks the news about him quitting Dana White’s promotion due to fans.

Anik’s frustration with fans made him wish to quit the UFC

While UFC fans have also praised Anik’s on-the-mic skills multiple times. However, a lot of them had turned on him after the UFC 297.

The Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland main event of UFC 297 presented a thoroughly close fight that divided the UFC community regarding the results.

Even the boss, Dana White, disagreed with the judge’s decision to rule the fight in Du Plessis’ favor. However, Anik counted Du Plessis as the rightful winner of the fight, which caused Strickland’s fans to bash him online severely.

Following this incident, the UFC play-by-play commentator told fans that he wanted to transition to the NFL due to the abuse. Anik’s decision was based on the distasteful attack that fans had subjected him to.

Regardless, it seems like he wants to stay with the organization.