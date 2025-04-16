Joe Rogan Points Out ‘Insanity’ in Hollywood for Not Arresting Will Smith Over Chris Rock Incident

Hollywood’s hypocrisy is once again in his crosshairs. In 2022, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face for not keeping his wife’s name out of his mouth. Three years since then, and it doesn’t seem like Rogan is over it yet.

It all started when the Grown Ups actor made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, referencing the Demi Moore 1997 cult hit, G.I. Jane.”

Jada, who has been open about her struggle with alopecia, didn’t find the joke amusing. In response, Smith approached Rock and delivered a slap that made noise across the globe.

The incident overshadowed the rest of the ceremony, even as Smith later won the Best Actor award for his role in ‘King Richard’. The fallout included Smith’s resignation from the Academy and a 10-year ban from attending its events.

Chris Rock chose not to press charges, but the slap sparked widespread discussions about violence, comedy, and professionalism in the entertainment industry.​Reflecting on the same, Rogan pointed out how crazy it is that Smith didn’t face any real consequences.

“It’s insanity,” he said, highlighting how any regular person would’ve been dragged out in cuffs.

“Look at what happened to Chris, he wanted to be a part of that group, doing the oscars, and then he gets smacked by Will Smith, and they don’t arrest him. And then 10 minutes later, Will Smith is on stage receiving an Academy award!”

While Smith didn’t face arrest, he was taken to the cleaners by the who’s who of Hollywood.

Smith flamed by the Hollywood community

​The slap heard ’round the world didn’t just spark memes—it ignited a firestorm of celebrity reactions.

Oscar winner Jim Carrey didn’t mince words, calling Hollywood “spineless” for giving Will Smith a standing ovation after the incident and suggesting he would have sued Smith for $200 million if he were in Chris Rock’s shoes .

Comedian Amy Schumer, who co-hosted the Oscars that night, said she was “still triggered and traumatized” by what happened.

Sean Penn expressed disbelief that Smith wasn’t removed from the venue, questioning why he himself had faced jail time for similar actions in the past. Notably, Penn had been arrested for punching an extra on a movie set.

Comedian Kathy Griffin voiced concern for performers everywhere, warning that the incident set a dangerous precedent for live events. Even Zoë Kravitz, who initially criticized Smith’s actions, later reflected on the backlash she received, noting the complexities of voicing opinions in today’s climate.

Rock, meanwhile, found support from comedian Dave Chappele, who called out Smith at a later event.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us…Whatever the consequences are… I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again, and lets his real face breathe”, he said on his UK tour.

Following the backlash, Smith took to social media to post a video on Instagram claiming he was “deeply remorseful”.