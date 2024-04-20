mobile app bar

UFC Star Critiques Conor McGregor’s Acting Despite Roadhouse Movie’s Record-Breaking Success

Souvik Roy
Published

Conor McGregor
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor could not have dreamt of a better Hollywood debut as he got to work alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the recently released action movie ‘Road House.’ However, even the Irishman’s critically acclaimed performance was not enough for Bobby Green, who insisted McGregor could have done better. The 37-year-old recently appeared on the Jaxxon Podcast, where he expressed his views on The Notorious’ Hollywood debut and why he was left unimpressed.

Interestingly, most other celebrities who commented on McGregor’s Hollywood performance had positive insights about the movie. However, ‘King’ Green decided to stand out from the rest. Although he claimed he had watched the film, the lightweight fighter labeled ‘Mystic Mac’s’ acting “cheesy,” saying,

“Conor was too cheesy for me after some moments. You’ve seen the guy and now you see his acting. I think acting’s gotta be more natural without looking like acting.”

While Hoad House’s insane box office success stands as a testimony to its excellence, the movie has also been criticized for a different reason. According to reports, many in the UFC believed that McGregor’s Hollywood debut would cause a delay in his UFC return. However, UFC authorities have recently debunked all such speculations.

Dana White and Co. revealed Conor McGregor’s return won’t be delayed by his Road House ventures

One of McGregor’s interviews during the promotional campaign of ‘Road House’ got the fans predicting that he would fail his previously mentioned return date of June 29.

However, Dana White and Co. recently revealed the promotional poster of UFC 303 and confirmed that the event will be headlined by the long-awaited Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight.

This might earn the Irishman extra brownie points from fans since he was able to stick to his promise despite other commitments. At the same time, it will be interesting to see if the first-ever UFC champ-champ can trace his way back into the promotion with a victory at UFC 303.

