‘Slim Shady of MMA’: After Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones Becomes Latest Victim of Online Troll by Ex-UFC Star, Fans React

It’s been over 2 years since Derek Brunson stepped foot in the octagon, but he still loves to stir up the UFC fans. The former middleweight fighter had a storied career in the organization between 2012 and 2023, where he fought some of the best talents the sport could offer.

While he never became a champion, having fought the likes of Anderson Silva, Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero, and Dricus Du Plessis, Brunson is in a league of his own.

Just as he used to entertain UFC fans with his mic skills back in the day, he now indulges in memes to get the job done. Just yesterday, he posted a picture alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov and captioned it, “The GOAT and Khabib Nurmagomedov !” Much to the amusement of the fans.

Noticing how he was easily able to rile the fans up, he posted a picture alongside heavyweight champion Jon Jones today and captioned it, “The GOAT and Jon Jones!”

And if that wasn’t enough, he also went ahead and called Jones a fan! “During his early days, Blonde Brunson was always accessible to his fans!” were his exact words.

The GOAT and Jon Jones! During his early days, Blonde Brunson was always accessible to his fans! ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fUKbk8wEP7 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 2, 2025

“Blonde brunson is the slim shady of MMA” said one fan, remembering his iconic blonde hairdo. Others were more dismissive of his post, “nah u always be known as the human crash bandicoot.”

Blonde brunson is the slim shady of mma — The MMA Pickers (@TheMMApickers) May 2, 2025

This fan trolled him back, saying, “Jon thought you was a janitor.” It was not all trolls, though.

One fan couldn’t help but notice how Brunson didn’t seem to be aging, looking the same now, as compared to the decade old picture alongside Jones, “Black don’t crack, you still look the same fucking age my man lol”

Meanwhile, unbothered with the consequences of dealing with salty fans, Brunson went ahead and trolled boxer Ryan Garcia.

Brunson roasts Garcia for Romero loss

As an avid combat sports fan, he had his eyes glued to the Times Square event this weekend, organized by The Ring Magazine. More specifically, the headliner of the evening, Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero. Garcia was expected to win the fight and go on to seek a rematch with Devin Haney.

Garcia was returning to action after a year of suspension for having tested positive for Ostarine. And he wanted to do that in style. So he came out in the Batmobile.

However, as cool as that was, that was nothing Batman-like in his performance. Romero ended up winning the fight, 115-112, 115-112 and 118-109, prompting a variety of responses from fans- mostly towards his opponent.

Needless to say, Brunson jumped in as well.

He tormented the pugilist by comparing his extravagant entry to his route back home, “Came in the Batmobile , left on the NYC Metropolitan Transportation Authority.”

Came in the Batmobile , left on the NYC Metropolitan Transportation Authority #GarciaRomero https://t.co/WPj7IDICiW pic.twitter.com/IbG87oaSsk — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 3, 2025

He also raised questions about Garcia’s now-overturned win against Haney from last year, referring to the latter’s claims that KingRy’s beatdown of him wasn’t possible without the drugs.

“Maybe Devin Haney was right about Ryan Garcia. Give me that Garcia v Haney asap so we can see !” Brunson tweeted out.

Maybe Devin Haney was right about Ryan Garcia. Give me that Garcia v Haney asap so we can see ! #GarciaRomero #HaneyRamirez — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 3, 2025

Brunson only echoed the statement of all the fans who watched the event. Given their history, with lawsuits, failed drug tests, and the constant trash talk, a Garcia vs. Haney rematch is all that the fans want.