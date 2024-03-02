UFC Purse and Payouts for Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev: How Much Money Will the Fighters Earn From UFC Vegas 87?

The clock currently says that the UFC Vegas 87 is just a few hours away. Most fans probably know that it will be headlined by a heavyweight bout between the Suriname native Jairzinho Rozenstruik and the Bahrainian, Shamil Gaziev. The knockout rates of the combatants may be enough to get them excited about the fight. But there are several money-minded fans among the UFC community as well. With the UFC Vegas 87 main event scrap at the difference of a few more hours, it’s quite understandable they are wondering about Rozenstruik and Gaziev’s monetary gains from it. So here’s a look at the same to quench their doubts.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: UFC Vegas 87 payout

A look at Rozenstruik’s previous encounter gives us an estimate of how much he might earn from his UFC Vegas 87 scrap. ‘Marca’ reveals that the 35-year-old earned a guaranteed fight purse of $130k for his previous outing against Jailton Almeida on 13 May 2023.

Rozenstruik hasn’t gone through any contract renewal after with May 2023 scrap. Hence, he will probably make a similar amount of money from his UFC Vegas 87 fight purse as well. But the Suriname native also receives win bonuses which can double his income from the same. The report from ‘Marca’ also says that ‘Bigi Boy’ earns about $6k per fight from UFC sponsorships.

‘Bigi Boy’ will make about $130k just for showing up to the fight, even if he loses. He will also pocket another $6k from sponsorships. Hence, the minimum amount of money he will make from his UFC Vegas 87 scrap stands around $136k. However, the maximum amount that he can make is a lot more.

Rozenstruik’s fight payout will leap to $260k ($130k to show and $130k to win) if he manages to achieve a victory. However, the addition of the sponsorship amount will further boost it to $266k. But he will hope for the best-case scenario, where he bags the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus of $50k as well. Hence, the Suriname native stands a chance to pocket a maximum of about $316k from his UFC Vegas 87 scrap.

Shamil Gaziev: UFC Vegas 87 payout

Apart from his ‘Dana White’s Contender Series’ fight, Gaziev has taken to the octagon only once to date, at UFC 296. The ‘Marca‘ report reveals that he earned a guaranteed fight purse of $94k for his UFC 296 encounter.

So, it’s quite understandable that the minimum amount Gaziev can make from his UFC Vegas 87 scrap stands around $90k. But he stands a chance to pocket more than double the money if he manages to make the maximum of his fight. Gaziev may pocket an estimated $234k from the fight if he bags the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus along with a victory.

Well, it’s quite apparent that none of these UFC heavyweights will want to settle for the minimum amount. Their desperation is expected to make the UFC Vegas 87 main event an exhilarating one for the fans. But whom do you want to watch standing at the end of the fight?