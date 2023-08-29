“$2,000,000 Says I Beat…”: Conor McGregor Accused of ‘All Bark No Bite’ After Failing to Respond to Logan Paul’s Bet

Dillon Danis is aiming at Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, to play mind games with the YouTube star in the lead-up to their fight in October. In retaliation, Logan Paul is going after Danis’ longtime friend and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Paul recently labeled the Irishman an ‘average MMA fighter‘ and also urged McGregor to put a $1 million bet on friend Danis. Now, in a recent episode of the Flagrant podcast, the WWE star has doubled down on his challenge with $2 million. He also accused McGregor of being all words and no show.

Advertisement

The former UFC double division champion came out in support of his boy Danis in an interview recently. Moreover, the Irishman also claimed that he will be coaching Danis ahead of the Paul fight and almost guarantees a win. This statement did not sit well with Paul.

Logan Paul offered a new $2 million bet to Conor McGregor

The former UFC lightweight champion’s prediction of the fight did not sit well with Paul. Thus, he went after McGregor, asking him to put a $2 million bet on his claims during his appearance on the ‘Flagrant’ podcast. Here’s what the WWE star said:

Advertisement

“I’m going to make this more interesting for you, how about we double it? We make it $2m… $2m says I beat your boy Dillon Danis…. You’re coaching him, guiding him, and he’s definitely going to show up? F*** you, both of you, are all bark, no bite. $2m says I beat your boy and I’ll send you the contract tomorrow. But I guarantee you he’s not going to respond. All bark, no bite, both of them!“

Recently, there were several instances where Paul has tried to instigate a response from the former UFC lightweight champion. Logan Paul called McGregor a horrible boxer and claimed that he would beat the Irishman.

Paul vowed to beat McGregor after Danis

The ‘Impaulsive’ podcast host and Danis will squash their beef inside the boxing ring on 14th October in the AO Arena in Manchester. Paul claims that after his fight with ‘El Jefe‘, he is eyeing a showdown with his teammate ‘The Notorious’

Since the beginning of their boxing career, the Paul brothers have targeted Conor McGregor, calling him the biggest fight and their end goal. Now, the WWE star has claimed that he would beat McGregor if they were to fight. He said:

Advertisement

“Conor McGregor’s an average MMA fighter and a horrible boxer. I’m going to beat the sh*t out of his bit*h Dillon, and then I’m going to beat the sh*t out of him.”

Despite his outspoken character, and haven’t responded to any of the Paul brothers about their fight offer. The Irishman remains focused on his potential end-of-year return to the octagon.