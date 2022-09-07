In this 2016 video, Conor McGregor rolls up on supporters copying him in the street

Many people like flaunting their Conor McGregor imitation, whether they are imitating the Irishman’s renowned sharp wit and voice, his “billionaire strut,” or his distinctly athletic fighting positions.

Most people, however, could never have imagined having the actual McGregor roll up to greet them while they were mid-impression.

This was the situation for two men walking through Dublin’s streets one evening.

Mark McGroarty and Paddy Lavelle impersonated the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champions in a mock battle on the street after a night out and a lot of alcohol at a Christmas party.

One of the men exclaims, “You’ll do nothing!” while imitating McGregor’s movements. — a line uttered by the Irishman that became famous during his disastrous UFC 202 news conference before his fight with Nate Diaz.

A black Cadillac Escalade approaches before the window rolls down to reveal none other than ‘Notorious’ himself in the passenger seat. The two begin to laugh with onlookers at the mimicry.

Rushing to the automobile, McGroarty and Lavelle are amazed by the incredible event and grasp their heads in bewilderment as they can not believe what they see. Meanwhile, McGregor seems to enjoy the impact he has in his own Dublin and finds the scenario extremely funny.

Therefore, if you ever find yourself practising martial arts manoeuvres in Dublin’s streets, be on the lookout for Conor McGregor himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CombaTalk (@combatalk)

The Irish boxer turned 34 yesterday and is in excellent physical condition. According to coach John Kavanagh, he is recovering fully from the leg break he sustained in last year’s loss to Dustin Poirier.

Coach Kavanagh and McGregor respond graciously to fans

This is what Kavanagh had to say,

According to Kavanagh, McGregor “hasn’t lost a beat,” and he “looks amazing,” which is good news for supporters wanting to see Mystic Mac return to the Octagon soon.

The conclusion of the trilogy against Nate Diaz had many fans excited. But it is more likely that McGregor will face lightweight Michael Chandler, who has indicated a desire to go against the biggest brand in the UFC, McGregor.

Following his two losses against Dustin Poirier, McGregor will win to earn back some much-needed respect for his name.

In addition, I’m confident that a comeback victory would inspire several individuals to join Mark McGroarty and Paddy Lavelle in imitating the Irish fighting icon on Dublin’s streets in celebration after a few beers.

