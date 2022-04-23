When Megan Fox fangirled over Conor McGregor just a month before his infamous VMAs brawl with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox claimed to be a Huge Conor McGregor fan before the infamous altercation of Conor with her Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)



Conor McGregor has a history of having a bad ending to his former followers. A prime example of such a situation is that his arch-enemy, Khabib Nurmagomedov, poses with McGregor while tearing up the Featherweight division. Another important name that appeared on the list of fans of Conor McGregor was supermodel and actress Megan Fox.



Megan Fox is one of the most famous women in the show business. He is a huge UFC fan, and Conor McGregor is undoubtedly his favorite. However, things took a turn for the worse when McGregor clashed with Machine Gun Kelly, currently dating Megan Fox, at the prestigious MTV Video Music Awards (VMA).

The argument may have caused things to turn sour between the couple and McGregor himself. However, it is possible that McGregor is still Fox’s favorite, which appears in the video above.



Talking about her love for the UFC, the Transformers star said:

“I am actually a big fan of the UFC. I know, I have a UFC fight pass, and I know all the fighters and their backstories, and I have been there for a few years now. He [MGK] loves it. ”

“But I’m definitely the one who’s most worried about that,” she continued. I was actually in the battle of Conor-Khabib a few years ago when all these riots took place, and everyone had to flee. We should have loved to escape when they started jumping…. ”

“So that was like my last UFC experience before I came back from this fight. Whenever it is Conor, it always is. ”

Notorious Conor McGregor: Celebrity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)



Conor McGregor’s star rating surpasses MMA itself. Even before he started in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather, he was in negotiations to enter the goat hall like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, etc.

His aura and celebrity is the most watched thing in the world of MMA. He has fans all over the world, and most of them include other celebrities themselves.

In addition to Megan Fox, music star Justin Bieber is also a McGregor fan. So much so that he spent a good time with McGregor at the Beverly Hills hotel.

Also Read: Dana White reveals how Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey got in his face.