“Some People Shouldn’t Have Kids”: UFC Legend Jon Jones Shares Unfiltered Opinion on Animal Rights

The increasingly caring nature of most people towards animals and their rights may be taken as a positive change in the modern world. The first-ever UFC heavyweight champ, Mark Coleman’s tears after losing his pet dog in a house fire, spoke volumes about his love for animals. Recently, the current UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, also showcased that he was no different from ‘The Hammer’ and others regarding his care for animals. ‘Bones’ commented on an Instagram update from ‘Save A Stray’ that displayed his heartiness towards stray dogs.

But it wasn’t only the dog in the video that Jones was concerned about. It showcased a poor toddler trying to take away one of the babies of the female dog. The toddler made multiple attempts out of his ignorance, but the dog retrieved its baby with his jaws each time. Bones understood that the toddler wasn’t intelligent enough to realize that the dog might have attacked him violently.

However, the female dog’s gentle retrieval of its baby showcased that it knew the toddler. The Rochester native perceived the dog as a pet that was kept in extremely poor condition and criticized both the parents of the toddler and the person taking care of the dog. He commented,

“Some people shouldn’t have kids or pets.”

Most fans might know that Jones has also been into quite a few legal issues. But like his caring attitude toward animals, he often comes out as a pretty humble fellow in his off-court appearances. He even once treated his most-touted rival’s mother with the utmost respect.

Jon Jones showcased his humble nature while meeting up with Francis Ngannou’s mother

The highly touted fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones might not materialize anytime soon. But that hasn’t stopped the two heavyweights from meeting up outside the octagon. ‘Bones’ and ‘The Predator’ had a meetup at the huge PFL vs. Bellator event on February 24, 2024. Apart from exchanging a few words between themselves, the current UFC heavyweight champ bowed down, greeted and hugged Ngannou’s mother, who was also present at the event.

The caption to Ngannou’s above tweet clarified that he appreciated ‘Bones’ humble nature thoroughly. But the mutual respect between the two might be hard to spot if they ever lock horns inside an MMA cage. However, nobody except Father Time knows whether MMA fans will ever get to witness this legendary fight or not.