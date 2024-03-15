Charles Oliveira Expresses Warm Wishes for UFC Legend Mark Coleman’s Speedy Recovery in Heartfelt Message

The first-ever UFC heavyweight champ, Mark Coleman’s heroic rescue of his parents from a devastating house fire is forming massive headlines all around. A large chunk of the combat sports world is currently lauding Coleman’s valor and wishing for his quick recovery. The noted former UFC lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira also included himself in the same list recently. ‘Du Bronx’ took to this ‘X’ account lately and gave out a few endearing words, wishing a quick recovery for the ‘Father of Ground and Pound’.

Coleman may have managed to save his parents with a thoroughly daring act. But sadly, he lost his pet dog ‘Hammer’ in this horrible incident. Reports said that the former UFC champ woke up at dawn on 14 March to find his house on fire. Initially, Coleman saved his parents and got them to safety. But he risked the fire again when he found that ‘Hammer’ wasn’t with them.

But his heroic efforts ended in vain, as Coleman’s four-legged -friend couldn’t survive this horrible happening. The former champ’s lungs had inhaled too much smoke, which caused him to pass out after his second rescue attempt. He was hospitalized soon afterward. Oliveira also thanked Coleman for his brave act, apart from wishing him a quick recovery.

These types of acts are the reason behind fighters being called modern-day warriors. They refuse to bow down to the situation, however tough it may be. Well, Coleman’s current condition indicates that God always stays by the side of such selflessly valorous persons.

Charles Oliveira’s wishes for Mark Coleman are working pretty well

Inhaling excessive amounts of smoke during a fire has caused several fatalities to date. But, the first-ever UFC heavyweight champ has defeated death this time. Several reports state that Coleman is out of danger currently after being intubated for lung damage.

He has also started breathing on his own. His fans may be further pleased to know that he also spoke about the incident recently. Coleman’s daughter, Kenzie, posted a video where he expressed happiness at being able to save his parents. However, he also broke down while remembering the loss of his dear friend, ‘Hammer’.

The combat sports world also intended to share Coleman’s grief. This is why social media platforms got flooded with comments offering condolences to Coleman for the loss of his friend. It’s also quite apparent that Oliveira will hope that his wishes keep working until the former UFC champ gets back home after recovering completely.