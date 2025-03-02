‘Special Link Between Genius and Psychopath’: MMA Coach Talks About the Psychological Edge of Elite Fighters

October 20, 2007; CIncinnati, OH, USA; UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (black) and Rich Franklin (orange) face off in their 5 round bout at the US Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH. Silva retained his title via 2nd round stoppage due to strikes. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

What does it take to be an MMA champion? Hard work? Talent? Sure, those matter—but according to legendary MMA coach Antonio McKee, there’s something deeper at play. He believes the best fighters in the world share a certain psychological edge, one that teeters on the line between genius and, well… something darker.

While psychologists would be able to speak more profoundly on the subject, it does tickle the layman’s imagination. How does one prepare for a fight, deprive themselves of food and anything else they might need, just so that they can walk into a cage for 15-25 minutes and get their faces punched in?

And if that wasn’t enough, do it day in and day out for years on an end and make a career out of it, which guarantees absolutely nothing. Because to be truly great, McKee argues you need to find comfort in the inherently violent nature of this sport.

In his eyes, the very best fighters think differently, process fear differently, and even embrace chaos in a way that gives them an edge over their opponents.

Speaking on an episode of the Jaxxon Podcast, he explained how that comfort is achieved.

“In MMA most fighters have some major issues. Think about what we do, we get in a cage and our job is to hurt another man. There is a special link between a genius and a psychopath.”, he said.

Elaborating further on the circumstances that could make a human being find peace inside the chaos of an octagon, he argued, “If you notice most of the UFC champions, what were they? Bullied, picked on when they were a kid. These guys are champs in the MMA game.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JAXXON PODCAST (@jaxxonpodcast)

McKee’s own journey in mixed martial arts is been sort of similar. He began wrestling while still in middle school and quickly realized this is what he wanted the rest of his life to look like.

Through the course of his wrestling career, he competed with the likes of Dan Henderson, Heath Sims, and John Smith. He later transitioned to MMA, amassing a professional record of 30 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws, showcasing his prowess in the ring. ​

After hanging up his gloves, McKee didn’t step away from the sport he loved. Instead, he channeled his passion into coaching, establishing Team Bodyshop MMA in Long Beach, California.

Under his guidance, the gym has produced top-tier talent, including his son, A.J. McKee, who is currently signed with Bellator (PFL).

This is also why he has a rather important voice in the debate about whether the UFC has the best talent in the world. McKee believes there is only one way to find out.

McKee’s dreams of cross-promotional MMA fights

McKee has long been convinced his son, A.J. McKee, is the best fighter in the world. It could very well be true. A.J competes in the featherweight and lightweight division at Bellator. and is a former champion at 145 lbs.

At Bellator 263, he fought former champ-champ and UFC’s newest signee, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, with a first-round guillotine choke after rocking him with strikes. That win earned him both the featherweight title and the Grand Prix championship.

So, it’s only natural that his father wishes there was a way to prove AJ could stand his own against any UFC fighter with similar distinctions.

While he realizes that the UFC brass has never been too keen on it, McKee has dreamt of a day when promotions drop their barriers and let fighters unify titles.

“We all know the UFC doesn’t have all the best fighters,” McKee had told MMA Junkie Radio in 2021. “That’s why we need a union to unify these belts.”, he had asserted, hoping for a lineal champion across promotions.

Interestingly, McKee had also claimed that Bellator’s Scott Coker was open to it, but the UFC didn’t budge—because, in his words, “they don’t want their guys getting beaten up.”