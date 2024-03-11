mobile app bar

UFC Protective Gear: Do UFC Fighters Wear Cups?

Souvik Roy
Published

UFC logo. Credit – X (fka Twitter)

Protective gears are a part of almost every sport. However, the degree of their importance increases when things comes to combat sports. Thus, there are several rules in the UFC as well, to ensure that fighters don’t get hit at the delicate points of their body. However, the fast-paced nature of the sport often causes fighters to commit unintentional fouls, including groin strikes.

The Unified Rules of MMA may have declared groin strikes as an illegal move. Still, most UFC fans may have witnessed fighters landing unintentional strikes in the groin area of their rivals. It’s quite understandable that even a single strike in an unwanted area can be fatal. This is why using ‘a cup’ to protect the area is indispensable for fighters.

Most UFC fans may have witnessed fighters going through the mandatory checks before taking to the octagon for a fight. It comprises three major parts:

  • Gloves and shorts check for any illegal items
  • Body check to ensure there is no extra greasing
  • Checking the ‘cup’ to ensure the safety of the groin area
The importance of UFC protective gears can be realized by the fact that fighters won’t be allowed to enter the octagon if they aren’t wearing a cup. However, avid UFC fans may have witnessed an example of how fighters also get in trouble with their cups.

UFC legend Michael Bisping had faced major trouble with his cup at UFC 217

Most UFC fans may remember the noted George’s Saint Pierre’s return to the UFC for a shot at the UFC middleweight gold. He also managed to defeat the noted former UFC middleweight king, Michael Bisping at UFC 217. But ‘The Count’ got into some trouble with his cup during the fight.

The 45-year-old stated that during the bout, his jockstrap ripped, exposing his metal cups to his body. Bisping had also described the entire incident in one of his podcast episodes as well. Hence, protective equipment may have become troublesome in a few cases for UFC fighters. However, the overall safety that they provide to their vulnerable body parts makes them indispensable in the UFC.

