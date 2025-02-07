Michael Bisping Believes Ilia Topuria Is the Only One Who Can Beat a ‘Bigger Opponent’ Like Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has now surpassed his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov to become the best 155-pounder in UFC history. With 4 title defenses and no viable opponents left at lightweight, the question that now needs to be asked is who’s next? More importantly, who can actually put an end to his reign? Interestingly, UFC veteran Michael Bisping has a name.

Of course, if Islam moves up in weight, he will find himself amidst bigger opponents who will truly be able to challenge him. However, that is only if he makes the move. Islam may fight at 155 lbs but walks around at 180 lbs, which makes him a really big fighter for the division. So, if he stays at lightweight, there is only one opponent who has the credentials and the intention to take him on.

According to Bisping, that man is featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. Speaking on Submission Radio, Bisping claimed he had doubts whether Topuria could bridge the difference in size and strength, he admits if someone can, it’s the featherweight champion. Citing the incredible things Topuria has managed to achieve in a relatively short period of time, he added,

“ Islam is incredible. Ilia is a smaller guy though, so you take two guys with great skill sets, the bigger guy is always going to win, but if anyone is going to make that happen, it’s Ilia Topuria. He’s knocking out everybody and apparently he is even better at wrestling than he is at boxing.”

It has been a few years since UFC fans have been treated to a champion vs champion showdown. The UFC is said to be working on something big for Islam and has been teased by Dana White a few times now. While there are no reports on what it could be, a super fight with Topuria is very much a possibility, and one the 145-pound champion is welcoming with open arms.

Topuria channels his inner Homelander

“I can do whatever the F I want“. Popular TV villain Homelander ensures that his enemies hear it once every episode. Now, Topuria doesn’t intend to start a supervillain-fascist regime but he claims he would do just about anything he wanted to the Makhachev.

‘El Matador’ isn’t just eyeing a fight with Makhachev for his second title—he believes that this matchup will prove once and for all that he’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Currently ranked No. 3 on MMA Fighting’s P4P list, the undefeated featherweight champion admits that Islam is a great fighter but is more than confident about his chances. Speaking further about the subject to Fox Sports Australia, he said,

“Islam, he’s a great fighter, he’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound for the people. For me, it’s me. I’m the best fighter in the world so, I know I can do with him whatever I want to do because I know I’m much better than him.”

The UFC has often seen fighters write cheques they can’t hope to cash. But Topuria’s past performances have proven he’s leagues above his current competition. It is no small feat to defeat featherweight fan favorites like Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in the same calendar year.

However, it should be noted that much like Topuria, Makhachev also has the arsenal of an overpowered anime character and some of the best coaches in the world at his disposal. And he, too, is confident about his chances against Topuria, so much so, that he’s been dismissive of the fight claiming he’s tired of fighting smaller guys.

It seems there’s only one solution to this entire debate. The UFC just needs to make this fight happen!