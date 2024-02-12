Super Bow LVIII: Nate Diaz and Adin Ross React After Kansas City Chiefs Secure Third Title in Five Years

The biggest sporting event of the year in the United States concluded just a few moments back. Patrick Mahomes led his team to yet another Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl LVIII. The game took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This was the first time that a Super Bowl has been hosted in the fight capital of the world. Needless to say, some fighters such as Nate Diaz were present at the event while others shared their thoughts on the game online.

The younger Diaz brother was in attendance to cheer on his home team, the San Francisco 49ers. Unfortunately for Diaz, his team came up short losing 25-22 in overtime. The former UFC fighter took to Twitter to express his frustration on the matter, saying,

“F**k the chiefs. NinerGang.”

He was not the only person upset about the loss. Streamer Adin Ross, who is closely associated with Andrew Tate, had a wild take on the final result. He said,

“49ers deserved that win. It’s so rigged I hope you guys can see it for what it is, truly rigged. Chiefs you guys got so lucky Taylor swift bailed you guys out.”

Nate Diaz was in attendance at the event with none other than Earl Tywone Stevens Sr. also known as E-40. Stevens Sr is a popular rapper born and raised in California. He is a staunch 49ers fan and often spotted at games. This is not the first time the two men attended a game together. Unfortunately, this time around, the result did not go their way.

Nate Diaz to return to UFC action soon?

The UFC is in search of a big name to headline UFC 300. Over the last few months, the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre have all been linked and then ruled out one by one. In a recent press conference, Dana White stated that he is still working on adding two more fights to the card.

A main event and another fight are the only two pieces missing. Nate Diaz has been a free agent since he parted ways with the UFC in September 2022. Diaz always stated that he would return to the UFC at some point in the future. UFC 300 could be the perfect opportunity for Diaz to return. He would be exactly the kind of big name the UFC is missing to finish the puzzle that is UFC 300.