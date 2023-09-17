Months After $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson’s Generous Gift to UFC Star, Another Fighter Asks Him for Favor

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is a global star and has amassed an $800 million fortune through his stints in WWE and Hollywood. In spite of his wealth and fame, the Hawaiian star maintains a ‘down-to-earth’ demeanor. This was clearly evident when he generously offered financial support to a struggling UFC fighter just a few months ago. Following that, another fighter has requested Johnson for a favor after his victory at UFC Noche last night.

Advertisement

UFC Noche took place last night inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main event between Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko, ending in a split draw. However, another highlight of the event was American lightweight fighter Charlie Campbell’s UFC debut. He ended his fight early and followed it with an ‘electrifying’ octagon interview, making a memorable first appearance on the grandest stage in MMA.

Charlie Campbell requested a favor from Dwayne Johnson in his post-fight interview

The lightweight Charlie Campbell defeated Alex Reyes by a first-round knockout. Following his win, UFC legend and live-fight analyst Daniel Cormier took his interview in the octagon.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1703197646008074580?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

At the end of his interview, the debutant asked Cormier about his boxing skills before interrupting him in the Rock’s style. He said:

“What did you [Daniel Cormier] think about my boxing? It doesn’t matter what you think. Shout-out to Dwayne Johnson, ‘The Rock’. I’m a huge fan. Put me in a movie or something.“

After his victory, the UFC lightweight was in high spirits, evident as he channeled his inner ‘Rock’ and then asked him for a favor.

Interestingly, this follows Johnson’s earlier assistance to Themba Gorimbo during a period of financial hardship.

Advertisement

The Rock’s generous gift to Themba Gorimbo

The UFC welterweight found himself in a dire financial situation, with only $7.49 remaining in his bank account. Following his debut victory against Takashi Sato, Gorimbo openly shared his financial predicament and expressed immense relief for winning and receiving his paycheck. ‘The Rock’ took notice of this and reached out to support him as he was once in a similar situation himself while growing up.

The pair crossed paths in the gym, leading to a heartwarming moment beautifully captured on camera. Following their encounter, ‘The Rock’ generously presented the UFC fighter with a fully furnished house in Miami, covering all associated expenses as well.

Despite being one of the richest stars on the planet, Dwayne Johnson keeps himself grounded drawing inspiration from his humble beginnings. He connects with fighters and uses his fortune to help them in overcoming tough situations.