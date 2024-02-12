“What a Shame”: Fans Disappointed With Dana White as No UFC 300 Announcement at Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl is unequivocally the biggest event in the United States every year. The Super Bowl marks the conclusion of the NFL season which starts in September. This year, the event was held in the UFC’s home city, Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII was the first time the final game of the season was held in Las Vegas. While UFC fans had their eyes on the game, they were more focused on Dana White’s big announcement regarding UFC 300.

Advertisement

There were rumors that the UFC President would announce the main event for UFC 300 during the Super Bowl. However, fans have been let down as the event is over and there is no news regarding UFC 300. Needless to say, fans took to Twitter to express their anger and frustration towards Dana White and the UFC.

A fan said, “DANA WHITE, WHERE IS UFC 300 MAIN EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT? #SuperBowl2024 #UFC300.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TwinVamos/status/1756845117191664044?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan added, “DANA WHITE MAN… DANA WHITE, YOU FUMBLED THE UFC 300 ANNOUNCEMENT #SuperBowl #UFC300.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TwinVamos/status/1756863622230253901?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“Wait, hol up… People really thought the UFC was going to pay millions of dollars to run a #SuperBowl commercial for #UFC300?”– commented a fan, calling into question the recent rumors.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LucaFury/status/1756886680907211221?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



“Dana White seeing himself get cooked by the MMA community on social media during the Superbowl…”– commented an angry fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mmakarma_/status/1756861144462147585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



A fan shared a video of Volkanovski with the caption, “Me after the Super Bowl over and no UFC 300 announcement.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cocktagon_News/status/1756884652273332597?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan added, “Dana had the biggest opportunity to announce UFC 300 during the Super Bowl half time. 9 weeks out and he still has no idea who is headlining. What a shame…”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/themmaconvos/status/1756864101781749949?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Dana White recently confirmed that two fights are all that is left from completing UFC 300. One of the two fights happens to be the main event.

Did Dana White and his team fumble the right moment to announce UFC 300?

The Super Bowl is more often than not the most watched event on TV every year in the United States. Companies pay millions in order to promote their product for mere 30-second clips. Social media engagement is also at an insane levels during the game. It was unlikely that the UFC would have paid for a commercial to reveal the main event during Super Bowl LVIII.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3O6LeJLtzf/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



However, given the activity on social media, tonight would have been a good time for the UFC to announce the main event. Unfortunately for UFC fans, the wait continues as the rumors continue to grow regarding who the main event will be.