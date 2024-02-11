UFC 300: Dana White Hints at Surprising ‘Twists and Turns’ for Historic Event: “Fu**ing Crazy”

The UFC authorities have made several announcements to date about their milestone event, UFC 300. Dana White and Co. have also revealed numerous fights in the coveted card. However, a recent revelation from the UFC CEO, Dana White, on an episode of ‘Full Send Podcast’ disclosed that the fight card could go through a lot of major changes. Notably, White mentioned that the card could “all change” tomorrow.

Despite announcing the other fights on the card, fans may agree that the UFC authorities are being unusually late to announce the main event of the night.

White’s recent words may have provided fans with a reason for the delay. They probably didn’t want to announce it since they knew that the card could go through changes.

But the 54-year-old’s “all change” words may have fans confused about the other changes that the card might have. The MMA coverage house, ‘Championship Rounds’ came up with an ‘X’ update showcasing White’s words about UFC 300 on the ‘Full Send Podcast’ episode.

A section of his speech reads:

“Everything that everybody thinks about UFC 300 right now, literally could all change tomorrow. It’s f***ing crazy what’s going on right now.”

Nobody can document which of the UFC 300 fights announced to date will go through changes. But it’s the main event of the night that has most fans talking. Currently, several rumors are being heard about the UFC 300 headliner as well.

Which fight will Dana White and Co. elect as the headliner for UFC 300?

The biggest UFC PPV star, Conor McGregor, revealed that he would love to fight at UFC 300 a few weeks back. His scheduled rival, Michael Chandler, also accepted his condition, which had several fans predicting that the eagerly awaited McGregor vs. Chandler bout would headline UFC 300. On the other hand, the noted UFC icon, Nate Diaz, who is on a hiatus, also clarified that he will be pretty happy to make a comeback at UFC 300.

‘The Stockton Slapper’ revealed that he was scheduled to fight McGregor at the coveted UFC 200 main event, but the fight couldn’t happen. This is why Diaz is ready to take on McGregor at UFC 300 main event. Another chunk of UFC fans wants the UFC 300 main event to feature the return of ‘The Last Stylebender’, Israel Adesanya, at the main event as well.

But several fans in the comments section of ‘Championship Rounds’s’ post came up with another prediction. They said that Dana White and Co. may elect the Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad welterweight title fight as the UFC 300 headliner.

Well, initially the UFC authorities didn’t want this fight to headline UFC 300 as they viewed it as a lackluster showdown. But, nothing can be said about whether Dana White and Co. will come up with any of these fights as the UFC 300 main event or a completely different one, as their head honcho implied.