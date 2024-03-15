Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler in Doubt as ‘The Irishman’ Reveals ‘Loss of Interest’ Following Repeated Delays

Conor McGregor’s date of return to the UFC is a topic that has been under heavy scrutiny for about a year now. ‘The Notorious’ wrapped up a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ last year, following which he should have fought Michael Chandler. However, it has been almost a year since the pair wrapped up the series and we’re still not any closer to the fight taking place. Thanks to the long wait, it appears as though Conor McGregor is no longer interested in facing Michael Chandler.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor recently gave an interview on ‘TheMacLife’ YouTube channel, where McGregor suggested that he might be in the market for a new opponent since he is not interested in Chandler anymore. He said,

“I had a camp in Cannes, I had a camp in Dubai where I was hoping for a December date, then a January date. Then it keeps getting pushed back, then I lose interest and stop full training for a while.”

Advertisement

McGregor stated at the end of the interview that he would return to training camp once he was done with his promotional duties. ‘The Notorious’ is currently attending a host of events promoting his upcoming movie ‘Roadhouse’. However, fans were quick to dismiss McGregor’s plans for returning to the UFC. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan stated sadly, “Chandler ain’t ever gettin this fight man.”



Another fan with surety, “He’s never fighting again.”

Advertisement



“Dana clearly holding him out for some reason.”– speculated a fan



Another fan doubted McGregor’s words, saying, “Key words slipped out “and then I lose interest.”



“not gonna fight again.”– stated another fan with surety

Despite his recent comments, Conor McGregor has a timeline set in his mind of how he wants the rest of the year to play out in the UFC.

Conor McGregor details his plans for the rest of 2024

McGregor was Chandler was supposed to take place immediately after ‘TUF’ aired. Since that did not happen, the fight was expected to take place at the end of the year. However, McGregor entered the USADA testing pool again in October 2023, all but confirming that the fight would not take place in 2023.

Following the exit of USADA at the end of the year, it was widely reported that McGregor would headline the first PPV of the year. Unfortunately, that did not work out either.

‘The Notorious’ then wanted to headline UFC 300, which also did not work out, presumably because of McGregor’s commitments outside the ring. As things stand, McGregor wants to return at UFC 303, which will take place at the end of June this year.

He doubled down on his statement about UFC 303, which will take place on 29th June in an interview with Adam’s Apple during a New York visit. However, as of now, nothing is official yet.