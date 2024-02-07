SuperBowl Tickets: UFC Legend Chael Sonnen Hilariously Trolls Cousin’s Wedding as NFL Hype Touches Its Peak

Chael Sonnen is an American through and through. So being excited for the NFL Super Bowl is something that is embedded in him. It is the biggest night in sports for all Americans and is one of the most viewed sporting events in the world. This year’s Super Bowl LVIII will take place between the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Ahead of the highly awaited match, Sonnen shared a hilarious story on X.

Chael Sonnen is a former UFC title challenger and fans know him as one of the biggest trash-talkers in the history of the sport. Thus, using his humor, the former UFC fighter shared a joke on the event. Here’s what he had to say about the recent craze for Super Bowl Tickets:

Following his retirement, he began offering his predictions on UFC fights. He now has a dedicated YouTube channel and also shares his opinions on X.

Fans love to hear his controversial opinions on fighters and relate to his brutal honesty. Safe to say Sonnen is a legend in the eyes of the fans. But not everyone shares that view.

Chael Sonnen and comedian Kate Quigley get into an ugly back-and-forth on X

Chael Sonnen is not someone who steps away from a fight, be it physical or verbal. The former UFC title challenger has a bone to pick with Kate Quigley. Quigley is an American comedian, and in June 2023, Sonnen called her out for not having any jokes.

Chael Sonnen wants to reignite the trash talk as he called her out again:

“Checked back and STILL nothing worth taking. Can I help in anyway?

I’d sincerely like to rekindle. I take from anything I deem weak. “Steal” is as unfair as calling it a “joke.””

Take a look at the tweet:

There is a reason why fans consider Chael Sonnen one of the best trash talkers in the game. Kate Quigley will not know what hit her if she tries to go back and forth with Sonnen.