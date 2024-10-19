“Heartbreaking”: Francis Ngannou Dedicates Fight to Late Son Kobe With Touching Gesture, Reduces Fans To Tears

Jan 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Francis Ngannou leaves the octagon after the win against Ciryl Gane during UFC 270 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Renan Ferreira this weekend, Francis Ngannou shared an emotional tribute to his late son, Kobe, who tragically passed away just months before the bout was announced.

The former UFC heavyweight champion, known for his powerful knockouts and resilience, has shown a vulnerable side as he prepares to step back into the cage. He revealed a tattoo on his inner left arm of his son’s name and stated his mission for this fight. This touching tribute has sent fans into an emotional frenzy, with many expressing their support for the bereaved during this difficult time.

Ngannou returns to the MMA cage this weekend in Saudi Arabia with a heavy heart and a powerful purpose. The former UFC champ will face Renan Ferreira in his PFL debut, dedicating the fight to his late 15-month-old son.

“The best way to pay tribute to him, to honor him, is to do something positive,” Ngannou told CNN.

“If I stop fighting, that would have been like quitting.”

Inspired by his son’s memory, Ngannou is determined to keep moving forward, calling Kobe “a brave guy” who “came as a king and left as a king“.

Fans were reduced to tears as they saw the baddest heavyweight on the planet being vulnerable.

One fan simply commended Ngannou’s determination and rang the warning bells for Ferreira, “Oh God his opponent is cooked”. Another fan succinctly put it in the simplest terms possible, saying, “This is heartbreaking”.

Meanwhile, few others chimed in with what they believed Ngannou would do to the Brazilian and said, “Renan should be looking for his own coffin at this point”.

Now, while Ngannou will try to absolutely destroy Ferreira inside the cage, he’s also the reason the Brazilian will walk away with a $2 million payday.

Ngannou’s fighter pay struggles to pay off for Ferreira

When Ngannou signed his deal with the PFL, he wasn’t just thinking about himself. Sure, securing his own future was important, but Ngannou also made sure his opponents would benefit.

One standout feature of his contract was ensuring a minimum payout of $2 million for his opponents, and Renan Ferreira will be the first to reap the rewards in their upcoming PFL: Battle of the Giants fight.

Ferreira expressed his respect for Ngannou, saying, “It’s amazing that he’s fighting for better opportunities for all athletes. His gesture shows how much he values his opponents”.

While he was renegotiating his contract with Dana White and the UFC as their heavyweight champion, he had made it very clear that the fight was for all his peers. The UFC had declined to these demands and the Cameroonian had refused to continue working for them, at great personal risk.

However, that seems to have paid off and now other fighters are reaping the benefits of the fight Ngannou had shown against the city hall.