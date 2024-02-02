Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk: Ex-UFC Title Contender Holds Onto Dreams of Billion Dollar Showdown

The talks of a cage fight between the tech billionaires, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg elated the world in the previous year. However, a few disagreements between the two parties regarding the terms of the fight stopped the billion-dollar fight from materializing. But, the noted UFC lightweight Michael Chandler, hasn’t given up hope as of now. Recently, one of his ‘X’ updates revealed that he still wanted to witness this coveted fight.

The feud between the two started the previous year when Zuckerberg hired several employees whom Musk fired from Twitter (now ‘X’). He also built a new social media app named ‘Threads’, whose interface looks much like ‘X’ (Twitter). This is what had the ‘Tesla’ chief revealing that he wanted to fight ‘Zuck’ in a cage. The news formed massive headlines while both Musk and ‘Zuck’ elected a few UFC stars for training as well.

Chandler may have his next fight scheduled against the noted Conor McGregor. But his post revealed that the cage fight between Musk and ‘Zuck’ was also on his mind. He shared an update from Dr. Erik Shun with a caption that said that he was waiting for the Musk vs. Zuck fight. It read:

“Me too!”

But Chandler and Dr. Erik Sums’s posts might make several fans wonder why they chose to talk about the Musk vs Zuck fight, although it had been called off almost half a year ago.

US Congress grilled Mark Zuckerberg and others due to the loose guidelines on sexual exploitation of children

Several representatives of a few noted social media houses, including ‘Zuck’, had to appear before a US court. The house was full of guardians of the children who had to choose suicide as the last option due to their online sexual abuse. Chandler also posted a video in which the noted US senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, asked ‘Zuck’ if he would like to apologize to the families of the ones who had lost their loved ones.

The Meta CEO did apologize to the guardians of the lost souls. Chandler viewed this as an ‘L’ moment for ‘Zuck’. His post lauded Hawley for his stand.

But nobody knows whether ‘Iron’s next wish of witnessing the ‘Zuck’ vs Musk showdown will materialize or not. Even if it doesn’t, he should start training for his fight against McGregor. The date of their fight may not be too far away.