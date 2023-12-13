Colby Covington Takes Shot at Islam Makhachev, Drawing Parallels to Longstanding Criticisms Faced by Khabib Nurmagomedov

As Colby Covington prepares for his upcoming fight at UFC 296 against Leon Edwards, he is still on for the trash talks. But surprisingly, these remarks are not against his upcoming opponent. The 35-year-old fighter has for a change set his eyes on the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

During the latest UFC Vlog Series, Covington, while having his meals, fired shots at Islam Makhachev. He questioned Makhachev’s pound-for-pound status and slammed his weight class. The American fighter wasn’t quite impressed with the weight ordeal and expressed why he was better than Makhachev. He said,

“I’m a real fighter. You know, I fight in my natural weight class because I know I’m the best fighter in the world. I’m not a weight bully like Islam Makhachev, who has to cut all that weight to have an advantage over midgets and beat those guys up. So, you know, that’s why I’m the number-one pound-for-pound fighter on earth. Because I fight at my natural weight class.”

‘Chaos’ further shared his thoughts on why he thinks he is the number one when it comes to pound-for-pound fighters. He also praised himself for fighting in his natural weight class.

Moreover, it’s not the first time that the Russian fighters have been slammed by Covington. Khabib Nurmagomedov has received similar criticism when it comes to his weight class and cutting the 155 lbs limit.

Many have questioned the Dagestani fighter’s place in the lightweight division, citing that he is built for the middleweight. On the other hand, many have also expressed how it acts as a disadvantage for other fighters of the same lightweight division.

Colby Covington fires shots at Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev

‘Chaos’ is not new to challenging fighters and passing not-so-good remarks. He has clear targets and makes sure to have his beef game on point. He recently criticized Makhachev’s weight class while including Khamzat Chimaev because of his Russian descent and similar fighting style.

During a recent interview with Sporting News, Covington shared his views on Makhachev and called him a “weight bully”. Not only this, but he also expressed that all Russian fighters lack fighting skills. He said,

“All those guys from Russia, they suck at fighting. Islam Makhachev as well. He’s a bum, you know. He’s number one pound for pound on my n*ts, he couldn’t sniff the title if he fought my weight class. He’s a weight bully. that’s why he fights all that weight so this fight needs to go down with either Khamzat or Islam.”

We are very much aware of Covington’s habit of releasing comical insults, and so are his targets. It is an art, very much unpredictable, as to who will be the next target of his trash-talking skills.

But currently, we are all eagerly waiting for the last closing PPV event of the year at UFC 296. The action-packed event features a title fight in the main event between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards. So, what do as of now? Be patient and set your eyes on who takes the victory and who ends up on the canvas.