“Taken by Joe Rogan”: Michael Bisping Declines Regular UFC Commentary Role, Says He Doesn’t Want to Take Anyone’s Job

Allan Binoy
Published

Michael Bisping (L), Joe Rogan (R)

Michael Bisping isn’t looking to be UFC’s everyday commentator, even though he doesn’t mind calling fights when Joe Rogan can’t. Responding to a fan’s suggestion on Twitter about making UFC commentary a regular gig in 2025, Bisping made it clear in a YouTube video: “I don’t wanna take somebody’s job.”

The former middleweight champion explained that he’s perfectly content stepping in when Rogan, the OG of UFC commentary isn’t available i.e., for international events,

“That gig is taken by Joe Rogan, the Godfather, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier. That’s set in stone.”

Bisping shared, giving credit to the established trio who have become synonymous with UFC pay-per-view broadcasts.

Even without a permanent role on the major cards, Bisping has been a regular voice at countless UFC Fight Night events, where his sharp analysis, cheeky humor, and deep fight knowledge have made him a fan favorite. He’s also often seen contributing his years of in-octagon experience to pay-per-view events, showing his versatility and dedication to the sport.

Bisping acknowledges that a regular spot on the big shows would be awesome, but values the camaraderie and respect among his fellow commentators.  For now, fans can continue to enjoy Bisping’s unique blend of wit and insight whenever he steps in, and even in his YouTube videos where he breaks down fights and interviews fighters.

And as someone who could claim to be an expert on optical injuries sustained during fights, he’s passionately advocating for one major change in the UFC: stricter enforcement of rules around eye pokes.

Bisping advocates a major change

With the change in gloves to reduce eye pokes earlier this year and then reverting to the old one within the span of a few PPVs, Bisping remains concerned for the safety of fighters.

“I wanna see refs be more strict on eye pokes, simple as that… Tell them in the back, which they do, and tell them, you poke them in the eye one time, we’re taking a point. They have got to be ruthless”


Bisping’s call for action isn’t just about preventing injuries but also about maintaining fairness in the octagon. Fighters should never have to worry about their careers or their eyesight being jeopardized due to avoidable fouls.

The sport is dangerous enough as it is without having your eyes gouged out by unfair means. As the UFC evolves, Bisping hopes 2025 will bring tighter rule enforcement and more proactive officiating to ensure the safety and integrity of the sport he loves.

