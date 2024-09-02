“Talks Sh*t”: Kayla Harrison Reveals Her ‘Only Problem’ With Amanda Nunes

Since coming over from the PFL, Kayla Harrison made her intentions very clear. She has only one goal in mind and that is not just to be a champion but to also become the greatest female MMA fighter in the history. So naturally, that path, if she does follow it successfully, will go through the one, the only, Amanda Nunes.

So Harrison is now doing everything in her power to get the ‘The Lioness’ back outside her den. The American wants to take on the ‘GOAT’ of women’s MMA in the future and if it helps at all, she also has a beef to settle with Nunes.

In a recent interview with John Morgan for Grind City Media on YouTube, Harrison spoke about how she has only one problem with Nunes,

“I have no beef with Amanda. The only problem I have with Amanda is that she talks sh*t about the greatest team in the world (American Top Team). Like that’s it.”

Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) says there’s nothing personal between her and Amanda Nunes, but it would be a “dream scenario” for them to meet down the road because there’s some business that needs to be handled. “Don’t talk sh-t about my team. … She’s going to be hearing from me.” pic.twitter.com/lH2dB7Up8P — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) August 31, 2024

The two time Olympic gold medalist also went on to talk about how she does not have any personal beef with the former champ but takes an issue with Nunes trashing the American Top Team, that Harrison has been a part of for years.

But fret not, this is not a one sided rivalry. Following Harrison’s impressive debut with a submission win over former champion Holly Holm, Nunes posted a picture of herself watching the fight, indicating she would be up for the challenge.

Nunes Chama or Nao Chama?

Back in April this year, Kayla Harrison made her UFC debut against Holly Holm at the historic UFC 300. While Holm is a little past her prime, she is still a formidable opponent for anyone in the roster.

Unfortunately for her, Harrison is not just anybody on the roster. The Olympian took the fight to Holm right away and it never even looked close from that point on. After dominating the first round, Harrison took Holm’s neck under two minutes in the second round to finish off the fight with a rear choke.

Amanda Nunes, who was watching the fight live and filmed her reaction to Harrison’s octagon interview. ‘The Lioness’ was hoping Harrison would call her out.

AMANDA NUNES VS. KAYLA HARRISON Vous signez ? #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/tTOFrCSpXG — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) April 14, 2024

However, Kayla Harrison did not end up doing that, much to Nunes’ dismay. So yes, fellas, this, very well could be the biggest fight in the women’ divisions that the UFC has ever seen. But first, Harrison must win the title!