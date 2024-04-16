Daniel Cormier Uses ‘Michael Jordan’s Humbleness Over LeBron James and Kobe Bryant’ to School Amanda Nunes for UFC 300 Antics

Daniel Cormier has a word of advice for Amanda Nunes. Nunes taunted Kayla Harrison at UFC 300. Harrison put on a dominant display against Holly Holm at UFC 300. The 2x Olympic gold medalist did not give the former champion any chance to claw her way back in the fight. While all of this transpired, Nunes was watching the fight live at home and stood by the TV, waiting for Harrison to call out her name. When the American did not call her out, she acted surprised and raised her arms up.

‘The Lioness’ is currently retired from the UFC. However, watching the former Olympic gold medallist beat Holly Holm on her debut may have piqued her interest to fight again. Following Nunes’ antics, Daniel Cormier called her out on his show Good Guy-Bad Guy on YouTube. Cormier brought up the example of Michael Jordan and said,

“Michael Jordan is never on TV going well I’m better than LeBron James. When Kobe Bryant was winning all those championships Michael Jordan never got out there and said well I still have six…He always stayed in his lane and let the people say.”

Daniel Cormier believes it was out of character for the former champion to do what she did. He believes Amanda Nunes is in the same position as Michael Jordan. And all she needs to do is get in touch with the people at the UFC and she will get to fight for the title again. Soon after the news broke out, Kayla Harrison detailed about why she did not call out Amanda Nunes.

Kayla Harrison reveals why she did not call out Amanda Nunes following UFC 300

Kayla Harrison has put the entire division on notice following her UFC 300 victory. Beating a former champion in such a dominant fashion is a bold statement. Following her fight, during the press conference, she spoke about the Amanda Nunes issue. Harrison said,

“Listen I didn’t call Amanda’s name because Amanda’s not the UFC Champion. She retired. I thought she was happily retired. I want to win a UFC title and if Amanda wants to come back I welcome her with open arms.”

Kayla Harrison spoke about how she would welcome Amanda Nunes with open arms if the Brazilian decided to make a return. Meanwhile, former champion Cris Cyborg also called out Harrison after UFC 300. Thus, it seems that the American’s performance has caught the eyes of quite a number of people. However, it remains to be seen whether the UFC gives the nod to Harrison for fighting either Nunes or Cyborg in the future.