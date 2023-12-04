Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Receives Praise From UFC Austin Winner Arman Tsarukyan for Leading by Example in MMA

The former undefeated UFC lightweight king, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has left a legacy of his own in the MMA world. He has inspired many MMA fighters including UFC lightweight fighter, Arman Tsarukyan. Most fans may also agree that the Eagle’s friend, Islam Makhachev, is carrying the Dagestani legacy forward pretty strongly. But it’s also a known fact that there’s an entire team behind Nurmagomedov and Makhachev’s success in the UFC.

Almost every professional MMA fighter in today’s date trains with a team. But frankly, none of them have been able to match the success of ‘The Eagle’ and Makhachev in the UFC. This clarifies the fact that the Dagestani duo is also backed by a pretty capable team apart from being superb fighters themselves. Even Arman Tsarukyan, couldn’t help praising the entire squad of Nurmagomedov and Makhachev in one of his latest interviews.

The interviewer threw a question at the 27-year-old Russian about the Dagestani duo’s team and whether he wish to have a similar team during the interview. Tsarukyan kept his reply pretty straight and simple. He answered:

“Yes, of course. They are an example for all of us of what a team should look like, [in terms of] how they support each other.”

Several UFC fans may have also witnessed Tsarukyan’s in-octagon interview after KO-ing Beneil Dariush at UFC Austin. It became apparent from Tsarukyan’s words that he wanted to become the best after beating the best.

Arman Tsarukyan won’t be fazed by Islam Makhachev or his strong team standing in his way

Tsarukyan will possibly make his way into the top five of the UFC’s lightweight division with this victory. However, his in-octagon interview showcased that he was pretty much ready for a shot at the UFC lightweight gold. It also meant that he was nowhere bothered about taking on the current UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

It also became apparent from Tsarukyan’s interview that he has massive respect for Nurmagomedov, Makhachev, and their entire team. But if things come down to a title fight, ‘Ahalkalakets’ won’t mind squaring off against a member of the team that he says leads by example.