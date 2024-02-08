Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz Purse and Salary: How Much Does the Winner Take Home?

The noted WBO super lightweight champ, Teofimo Lopez, is all set for his next title defense against Jermaine Ortiz. The scrap is scheduled for today, 8 February, and will take place at the Michaelob Ultron Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A lot of them may also know that the current WBO champ, Lopez, had his fight against Josh Taylor. He won via unanimous decision and pocketed a reported amount of $2.3M for the fight. This is why several fans want to know about his and rival’s payouts for their fight, which will begin in a few more hours.

Several reports revealed that Lopez earned a guaranteed fight purse of around $1M for his previous fight against Taylor. However, it was his share of the total PPV revenues of the fight that boosted his income to about $2.3M. A report from ‘Marca’ says that he is contracted to ESPN currently under a $1M-per-fight contract.

Hence, it’s quite apparent that the Brooklyn native will make about $1.5M as the guaranteed fight purse for this encounter as well. But numerous sources, including ‘Marca’ assumed that ‘The Takeover’ would pocket an amount somewhere between $3M to $4M in all for his scrap against Ortiz.

Multiple reports also said that Jermaine Ortiz pocketed around $2M as his guaranteed fight purse for his scrap against the noted Vasiliy Lomachenko. However, the income from his PPV shares boosted his income to about $3.5M.

Although, the PPV revenues can never be pre-determined, still, it won’t be wrong to predict that Ortiz will probably make a similar amount for this fight as well. However, his rival Lopez already has his elected his next rival.

Teofimo Lopez wants a showdown against the noted Terrence Crawford

Most boxing fans may be aware of the fact that Lopez is always on the hunt for more titles. In an interview with ‘Sky Sports’ Lopez implied that he wanted to go up a weight class and fight as a welterweight. However, his affinity towards titles points a finger at who might be on his radar.

‘The Takeover’ revealed that he wanted to fight the noted current unified welterweight champion, Terrence Crawford, after his showdown against Ortiz. Lopez did his best in his ‘Sky Sports’ interview to explain that he was dead serious about fighting Crawford in the future. However, only time has the answer if he will get this fight after his upcoming scrap against Ortiz.