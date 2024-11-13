“Sorry to Say… All False”: Teofimo Lopez Shuts Down Rumors on Devin Haney Fight Negotiations

Teofimo Lopez has just poured water over his speculated fight against Devin Haney. The former unified lightweight champion of the world has found a lot of success ever since he made the decision to move up to the light welterweight division. But when rumors of a potential fight against Devin Haney were doing the rounds, fans thought they would get to see him back at lightweight.

However, during a live stream on Instagram, the WBO light welterweight champion addressed the rumors and shut it down before it took a life of its own.

“I’m hearing rumors of course about the negotiations of me and Devin Haney. Right now, sorry to say guys but this is all false accusations until further notice guys.”

Lopez revealed that he has big plans for the year 2025, but at the moment, none of those plans involve any insane weight cuts to return to the lightweight division. Besides, he has other goals to focus on right now.

As a champion in the light-welterweight division, his aim will now be to unify the belts just like he did in the lightweight division and become a unified champion in two divisions.

And he has already thought about the next two boxers he wants to go up against in his quest for greatness, which makes things a bit more complicated.

Lopez calls out Davis and Crawford

The former unified champ had a very difficult phase in the middle where he fell out of love with the sport. But since finding his form again, Lopez wants all the smoke he can eat.

Speaking to 10 Boxing on YouTube, the boxer revealed that he does not care if he is not the A-side in the fight. He is willing to do whatever it takes to show the fans that he is better than both Davis and Crawford.

“Gervonta Davis is the A side, Terence Crawford, the A side, and they’re gonna use this against me, I don’t care. I just wanna beat you guys because you guys are not good.”

The only problem is neither of them fight at light welterweight. He will have to move up in weight to fight ‘Bud’ or go back down to lightweight to fight ‘Tank’. And this complicates things since he holds two titles in the light welterweight division.