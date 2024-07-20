‘That Ain’t Ireland’: IShowSpeed’s Conor McGregor Imitation in Public Falls Flat

YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr, aka IShowSpeed, was recently spotted on the streets of Northern Ireland. Taking a page out of Conor McGregor’s book, the YouTuber puffed up his chest and walked around town like the Irishman would. However, Irish fans could not relate Speed’s behavior to that of the former UFC double champion.

Last week, the YouTuber was touring Norway when he was mobbed by a horde of fans which led to his hair getting pulled out. Ditching that bitter experience, Speed decided to travel the rest of Europe and soon landed in Northern Ireland, which he mistook for McGregor’s homeland.

Walking around with bananas in his hands, Speed tried his best to spark a conversation with the community in Northern Ireland which is a part of the UK. However, to his dismay, not one of them greeted the YouTuber despite him imitating ‘The Notorious’ McGregor.

Still, the video of Speed’s antics soon went viral on social media, and fans could not help but react to the hilarious incident.

Stating the obvious, one ardent fan pointed out –

“That ain’t Ireland that’s the north.”

Several others also mentioned that the YouTuber is in Northern Ireland and not in Ireland – them being two different countries.

“He’s not in Ireland. He’s in Northern Ireland.” “Why is bro in northern ireland”

A third commenter pointed out how the YouTuber was literally making a joke of himself by walking around with two banas, as he said,

“Bruh why are you walking with bananas lol my dude speed is hilarious.”

Meanwhile, a fourth fan referenced a Halifax Bank building that Speed passed, to prove that he wasn’t in Ireland, saying,

“Halifax isn’t in Ireland anymore.”

While Speed walked around the city imitating McGregor, the Irishman had more pressing matters to address, as he recently went political, taking a dig at the Irish government for their alleged incompetence.

McGregor goes off on “tone deaf” Irish government

An Anti-immigration wave is seemingly rocking the European Union these days and Ireland has also been caught in the crossfire. Recently, a fire broke out at the former Crown Paints factory on Malahide Road, Coolock after an anti-immigration protest attended by over 500 people got out of control.

Numerous scuffles and kerfuffles were reported from the county as the protesters marched from the site to the nearby Coolock Garda station to submit a letter of complaint about an increased police presence in the area.

Shocked and agitated to hear such news from his home country, McGregor wasted no time in calling out the government. He insisted that the officials in power are the “worst” since they are “tone deaf” and cannot listen to the cries of the public. In fact, the UFC star also called for general elections, claiming that Irish citizens are ready to build a better tomorrow.