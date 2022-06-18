“That drives me crazy” – Sean O’Malley discusses his disagreement with Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier

Sean O’Malley objects to comments made by Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan during their commentary on his fight.

O’Malley noticed that ‘DC’ and Rogan constantly emphasize his opponents’ use of leg kicks on ‘Sugar’ after watching his bouts multiple times.

Cormier and Rogan suggested the leg kick as a weapon of choice against O’Malley, citing Marlon Vera’s apparent success. ‘Sugar,’ on the other hand, is driven insane because he believes his leg kicks are far superior to ‘Chito’s.

The 27-year-old also claimed that the leg injury loss was caused by Vera’s big toe rather than a well-directed leg kick. On the DC&RC Show, O’Malley recently stated:

“I have watched my fights back over and over again and every time I hear you and Joe say something, they say, ‘I don’t know why they don’t kick his legs like Chito Vera did. It was very effective for him’. Oh god, it drives me crazy ‘DC’. That drives me crazy. Because the leg kick he landed wasn’t a good quality leg kick. My leg kicks I was landing on him were making him spin around in circles. His big toe hit the nerve when I was pulling out from a kick.”

Sean O’Malley wants a rematch with Marlon Vera

When Sean O’Malley faced Marlon Vera at UFC 252 in 2020, it was a significant step up in competition. Both fighters began trading leg kicks, with ‘Suga’ landing a few flush ones.

Following his attack, O’Malley appeared to be on wobbly legs, and it was soon discovered that his right leg was broken. This didn’t escape Vera, who began teeing off on ‘Sugar’ until referee Herb Dean intervened.

O’Malley dismissed his defeat to Vera as a fluke, claiming that ‘Chito’s’ big toe accidentally caught his peroneal nerve. While the Montana native has won three straight fights, he has yet to face a top-ten opponent.

When he faces Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276, the 27-year-old will take another significant step up. If he can get past Munhoz, O’Malley hopes to complete unfinished business with ‘Chito.’

In an appearance on The MMA Hour, ‘Sugar’ recently stated:

“After this fight, I have to finish Pedro. Say I go out there and finish Pedro then I get a Top 5 guy, whoever it is. It depends on if ‘Chito’ gets a fight booked. I know that’s a fight that I want.”

Sean O’Malley’s appearance on The MMA Hour can be seen below:

